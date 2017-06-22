While Republicans are hoping Jon Ossoff entertains Ben Shapiro’s suggestion that he run for the Dem nomination in 2020, here’s snark-tastic proof that the former candidate for Georgia’s 6th congressional district remains inspired by Hillary Clinton:

Ossoff to spend some time wandering the woods near his home, wherever that is. — Razor (@hale_razor) June 21, 2017

Ha! Well, we know where it isn’t.

..which is definitely not in the 6th district. https://t.co/etQ0GBCkNW — DamnYankee (@Dellis007M) June 22, 2017

If he wanders two hours in the right direction, he might end up in GA6. — Bill Glick (@BillGlickYk) June 21, 2017

Think he'll bump into Hillary? https://t.co/4C0q5xAwtW — Nurse Patriot (@LANURSE1) June 22, 2017