Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who has claimed that it’s a “fact” that Russia “hacked our election,” has previously applied the brakes on his most serious allegation of Trump/Russia election collusion. Yesterday, Rep. Schiff showed that he’s gone from making accusations as statements of fact to adding “I think” to his claims:

Schiff has called the Benghazi probe a “colossal waste of time” but he seems determined to pursue the Russia probe until everything lines up perfectly with the DNC talking points.

But Schiff “thinks” he does, or something.

