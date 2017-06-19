Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who has claimed that it’s a “fact” that Russia “hacked our election,” has previously applied the brakes on his most serious allegation of Trump/Russia election collusion. Yesterday, Rep. Schiff showed that he’s gone from making accusations as statements of fact to adding “I think” to his claims:

Rep. Adam Schiff to @ThisWeekABC: "I think there is evidence" of collusion, "enough that we ought to be investigating." pic.twitter.com/uZz0VGedmf — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2017

Schiff: “I think there is evidence [of collusion] … I also think there’s evidence of obstruction” pic.twitter.com/WUGtAcoIBC — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 18, 2017

Schiff has called the Benghazi probe a “colossal waste of time” but he seems determined to pursue the Russia probe until everything lines up perfectly with the DNC talking points.

But Schiff “thinks” he does, or something.