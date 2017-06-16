We’re not yet sure how The Resistance will find something horrible about this move by the Trump White House, but stay tuned:
Trump is eliminating lingering Y2K readiness requirement, other rules seen as "complete waste of time" https://t.co/sAcIPvkrjb
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 15, 2017
17 years after Year 2000 bug came and went, Trump admin tells fedl govt to stop preparing for it. @justinsink #Y2K https://t.co/HhYL9xO3xY
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 15, 2017
Well, that only took 17 years to come to an end.
Trump just ended the federal government's Y2K preparedness program. Yes this is not a typo. Y2K. Yes this is 2017. https://t.co/xyfJDd88S1
— Barney Franken (@BarneyFranken) June 15, 2017
17 years later… Only government could be this wasteful idiotic and contemptuous-> https://t.co/hshmQw2eMM
— Annie 🇺🇸 (@bloodless_coup) June 15, 2017
The government was still fighting Y2K…on your tax money… @Sargon_of_Akkad #TWIShttps://t.co/avUfqoNeAE
— Diogenes of Sinope (@DiogeneofSinope) June 16, 2017
Only 17 years late.https://t.co/YBvbL1fYrr
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 15, 2017