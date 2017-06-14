Rep. Ron Desantis of Florida on possible interaction with shooter… https://t.co/zTJILuwHlu — Adam Z. Winer (@adamzwiner) June 14, 2017

Among the members of Congress who were at the congressional baseball practice where dozens of shots rang out, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others, was Rep. Ron DeSantis. After the shooting, the Florida congressman described an encounter he had shortly before the shooting began:

Rep. DeSantis who at baseball practice recalls: “A guy…walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there.” pic.twitter.com/GwozCPRdve — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis says before practice a man walked up and asked them whether GOP or Dems were out there (the field) — Jacqueline Fell (@jackiefell) June 14, 2017