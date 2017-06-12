Billionaire climate change crusader Tom Steyer has previously expressed a desire to charge President Trump with a “traitorous act of war” for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, and now Steyer’s calling on Republicans to help him out a little bit:

I'll discuss my call for Trump's impeachment with @FWhitfield at 12:15 PST on @CNN. Tune in! — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) June 11, 2017

The Republican Party made a deal with the devil. They can't face the fact that it's time to impeach @RealDonaldTrump https://t.co/8lSFYjfrFI — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) June 11, 2017

And now, the important question:

On what charges Please state the specific law(s) that you believe apply — US1Southbound (@US1Southbound) June 12, 2017

Don’t ask! And we don’t think “detrimental effect to the bottom lines of billionaire global warming alarmists” is an impeachable offense. At least not yet.

Tom made a deal with Putin & his cronies & made a lot of $$ via his hedge fund investing in Geotech Oil Services https://t.co/xdLVAm3F72 https://t.co/VsZ21Zwunc — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 12, 2017

Go win an election and respect our Democracy like your hero Hilary said. Impeachment not going to happen. — Marc (@MarcCarden3) June 12, 2017

As a certain former president once said, “elections have consequences.”