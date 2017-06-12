Billionaire climate change crusader Tom Steyer has previously expressed a desire to charge President Trump with a “traitorous act of war” for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, and now Steyer’s calling on Republicans to help him out a little bit:

And now, the important question:

Don’t ask! And we don’t think “detrimental effect to the bottom lines of billionaire global warming alarmists” is an impeachable offense. At least not yet.

As a certain former president once said, “elections have consequences.”

Tags: Climate changeDonald Trumpglobal warmingParis agreementTom Steyer