We already know NARAL is shameless, but every day they keep trying to outdo themselves, this time with some assistance from the WaPo’s op-ed page:

A reality check is definitely in order, not that they’ll pay attention:

Trending

If the Left thinks ignoring reality will put them back in power when that’s a reason they lost it, then good luck!

Or at least tied for it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionNARALObamaCare