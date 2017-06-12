We already know NARAL is shameless, but every day they keep trying to outdo themselves, this time with some assistance from the WaPo’s op-ed page:

Remember this when the GOP turns around to tell us #ACA is failing. It’s NOT—Trump is sabotaging it. https://t.co/qmn69SV9n6 #Trumpcare — NARAL (@NARAL) June 12, 2017

A reality check is definitely in order, not that they’ll pay attention:

Reminder: ACA was failing before Trump became president. Democrat repeated overpromises about what ACA would do led to Trump, GOP majority. https://t.co/ZECsPX4t9B — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 12, 2017

If the Left thinks ignoring reality will put them back in power when that’s a reason they lost it, then good luck!

This is absolutely delusional. — John Linder (@linderje) June 12, 2017

Sure. Try telling that to those who lost their health care plans due to Obamacare https://t.co/1zDoFPhYyO — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) June 12, 2017

Oh please. The ACA was intended to fail and deceptive obama knew it. He's on tape telling SEIU it would take time to get to "single payer." — Chris (@TheCCCrow) June 12, 2017

Bless your heart. Please list those who didn't lose their plan/doctor and saved $2500 per month as promised endlessly in 2012. Dumbass. https://t.co/jMvjMJdS0P — Screaming Eaglet (@ScreaminEaglet) June 12, 2017

@JonahNRO Pro choice org in opposition to choice. I'd laugh, but neither of 2 policies Im allowed to purchase cover "humor related injuries" https://t.co/ZcHWnjLtCZ — Bob Donelson (@bdonelson4) June 12, 2017

This is the dumbest tweet ever. — Wits McGee (@wits_mcgee) June 12, 2017

Or at least tied for it.