President Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey a while back, and David Frum criticized those saying a president has the right to do that:

Wait, what?

If Frum’s right, then Comey himself repeated “sinister” “pro-Trump talking points” in his testimony yesterday:

Yep, that’s what Comey said yesterday:

Well, there it is.

