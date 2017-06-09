President Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey a while back, and David Frum criticized those saying a president has the right to do that:

Most sinister of all the pro-Trump talking points: The claim that the president has the right to fire FBI Director any time for any reason — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 9, 2017

This is a truly new idea in US history and would – if accepted – transform the US national police force into a political weapon https://t.co/r6n84fhVpn — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 9, 2017

This needs to be kept at the very top of mind. Trump was seeking to exert political control over the national police force. https://t.co/r6n84fhVpn — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 9, 2017

Wait, what?

are you saying exec branch officials don't serve at the pleasure of the president? Because that would be wrong — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) June 9, 2017

Article II of the Constitution and current federal law are sinister talking points https://t.co/oNw9A3OOJz https://t.co/W0bclTI41Q — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 9, 2017

The truth is sinister? Seems like Trump ( or any POTUS) does have that power. Hint: the FBI is under what branch of government? #fakenews — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) June 9, 2017

If Frum’s right, then Comey himself repeated “sinister” “pro-Trump talking points” in his testimony yesterday:

I know your attention span sucks, but Comey recognized and pointed this out as normal/legal at the beginning of his testimony. Try again — tweets of rage (@icntmx) June 9, 2017

Comey himself acknowledged in testimony that the president can fire the FBI director for any reason or no reason. https://t.co/KQB13eCcpM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 9, 2017

Very sinister. So sinister, in fact, that Comey himself opened testimony citing the @POTUS can fire an FBI Director anytime for any reason. https://t.co/fr9TVz1E1m — Jason Day (@JasonDDay) June 9, 2017

Comey even said the president does. https://t.co/3hyDAMCFgF — Jack Heretik (@JackHeretik) June 9, 2017

Yep, that’s what Comey said yesterday:

COMEY SPEAKS: "I understood I served at the pleasure of the president…I understood I could be fired by a president for any reason…" — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) June 8, 2017

Well, there it is.

Long standing laws governing staffing within the executive branch are now "most sinister," according to partisan crybabies. https://t.co/QqzcdDk9Ia — C. Miller (@GSUmiller) June 9, 2017

This is dumb, even for Frum. https://t.co/7fZ8dNgJ72 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 9, 2017

It's not a "pro-Trump" talking point to point out that's true. https://t.co/Xz8J8BSwAx — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 9, 2017

This is completely incorrect. FBI Dir serves at the pleasure of the Pres.. I am not pro-Trump. https://t.co/dbWisGPfiG — PapaSwamp (@PapaSwamp) June 9, 2017

Yeah the Constitution is really fucking evil for giving the chief executive absolute power over the executive branch https://t.co/MVp298NtBK — Joe Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 9, 2017

When you don't understand how Chain of Command works.. Pssst.. he's his boss. Don't tell anyone. https://t.co/n25qWRVshM — Tyler 🐼🇺🇸 (@Tbone_1218) June 9, 2017

