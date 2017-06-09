Yesterday’s Comey hearing didn’t exactly add any support beams to the narrative the media and Democrats have been trying to build in the wake of Hillary Clinton’s loss in November. Who came out ahead after the hearing? NBC News’ Chuck Todd saw it this way:

That could be interpreted in a particular way:

Ding! Ding! It wasn’t a narrative-building hearing for the Democrats or a good day for the media (New York Times in particular).

Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill agrees with Todd, which doesn’t exactly detract from the above points:

