Yesterday’s Comey hearing didn’t exactly add any support beams to the narrative the media and Democrats have been trying to build in the wake of Hillary Clinton’s loss in November. Who came out ahead after the hearing? NBC News’ Chuck Todd saw it this way:

Hope folks who keep saying it was a "good day" for X or Y realize that nothing about today was good for anyone, period. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 8, 2017

That could be interpreted in a particular way:

Tweets like this are how you can tell it was a very bad day for Comey. https://t.co/Bksz6gdvwS — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 9, 2017

Ding! Ding! It wasn’t a narrative-building hearing for the Democrats or a good day for the media (New York Times in particular).

Particularly bad day for a media that spent the last month building this up as "Watergate". Just sayin. https://t.co/JaRsiV2OlT — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 9, 2017

So biased, Chuck Todd can't see what's right in front of his eyes. https://t.co/bTNZT55dSo — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 9, 2017

Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill agrees with Todd, which doesn’t exactly detract from the above points: