As we reported earlier, former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony revealed some supreme irony. It’s well known that Hillary Clinton blames James Comey in part for her election loss, but the public might not have known so much about it if it hadn’t been for the Democrat nominee’s husband meeting on an airport tarmac with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch:

According to Sally Kohn, Obama’s Attorney General’s shady meeting with the spouse of the Dem nominee could spell trouble for… Republicans:

Wait, what? Harder for Republicans?

Nice spin attempt though, Sally!

The Dems will obviously try their best to avoid this part of the story.

