As we reported earlier, former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony revealed some supreme irony. It’s well known that Hillary Clinton blames James Comey in part for her election loss, but the public might not have known so much about it if it hadn’t been for the Democrat nominee’s husband meeting on an airport tarmac with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch:

HAHAHA! James Comey’s testimony just punched Bill Clinton right in the mouth https://t.co/Au67WIccSo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 8, 2017

According to Sally Kohn, Obama’s Attorney General’s shady meeting with the spouse of the Dem nominee could spell trouble for… Republicans:

Lynch comes off very badly. Which incidentally will make it harder for Republicans to attack Comey's statements. https://t.co/pyq2eDqNgj — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 8, 2017

Wait, what? Harder for Republicans?

Just the opposite! — J Vitztum (@Vitztum) June 8, 2017

Nice spin attempt though, Sally!

Seems to me Lynch is now under criminal investigation for obstruction of justice. I didn't make the rules🤷🏼‍♂️ #LiberalLogic https://t.co/fB6tYFPq11 — Dougs Slaughterhouse (@notthefakeDH) June 8, 2017

I think Sally has lost it. How would what Lynch said make it harder for R's to attack #JamesComey? #ComeyDay #ComeyHearing https://t.co/YuQ4wJcA2q — Jason (@JasonTLouis) June 8, 2017

And you pivot to attack the Republicans? How does your brain work? — GorillaHunterV2 (@GorillaHunterv2) June 8, 2017

This is a disaster for the Democrats. The story went from the Russians made me to do it to Comey leaked info & Lynch tried to influence FBI — D (@confusedabout) June 8, 2017

The Dems will obviously try their best to avoid this part of the story.