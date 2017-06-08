Ok today is getting fun 😂 https://t.co/se1phVbTOe
— Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) June 8, 2017
Tweeters noticed that Sen. John McCain seemed a little “off” during his questioning of James Comey at today’s hearing:
I hope that, as polarized as our country is right now, we can all agree that John McCain has made no sense at all in the last ten minutes.
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 8, 2017
McCain is even more confused than usual.
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 8, 2017
Other senators' faces as McCain talks. pic.twitter.com/2x1nmRzbkQ
— Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) June 8, 2017
McCain’s office released a statement acknowledging that people noticed, and explained this way, as forwarded by the Arizona Diamondbacks who shrugged off McCain’s blame:
¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/oJSCTxsmE8
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 8, 2017
Ha! In that case, maybe there’s a buried lede:
Nine innings in 3:48 last night. Is pace of play bringing down our democracy? https://t.co/VRbaeOkoU9
— Jon Weisman (@jonweisman) June 8, 2017