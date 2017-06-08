Tweeters noticed that Sen. John McCain seemed a little “off” during his questioning of James Comey at today’s hearing:

McCain’s office released a statement acknowledging that people noticed, and explained this way, as forwarded by the Arizona Diamondbacks who shrugged off McCain’s blame:

Ha! In that case, maybe there’s a buried lede:

Tags: #ComeyHearingarizona diamondbacksJohn McCain