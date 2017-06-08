Ok today is getting fun 😂 https://t.co/se1phVbTOe — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) June 8, 2017

Tweeters noticed that Sen. John McCain seemed a little “off” during his questioning of James Comey at today’s hearing:

I hope that, as polarized as our country is right now, we can all agree that John McCain has made no sense at all in the last ten minutes. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 8, 2017

McCain is even more confused than usual. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 8, 2017

Other senators' faces as McCain talks. pic.twitter.com/2x1nmRzbkQ — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) June 8, 2017

McCain’s office released a statement acknowledging that people noticed, and explained this way, as forwarded by the Arizona Diamondbacks who shrugged off McCain’s blame:

Ha! In that case, maybe there’s a buried lede: