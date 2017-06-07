Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former U.S. President Obama met for dinner and a photo op yesterday:

Obama and Trudeau had date night https://t.co/edZeeivZ3J — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 7, 2017

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Trudeau looks at Obama pic.twitter.com/HDl0lJw4wl — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) June 7, 2017

Yet another reminder that Obama has zero intention of avoiding the spotlight as ex-president:

Anyone find Obama's inability to stop pretending to be the galactic emperor weird? https://t.co/ZrMY4yJLS0 — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 7, 2017

Imagine the collusion shit fit if Bush met with 2 world leaders 120 days into Obama's term — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2017

Would have been biblical pic.twitter.com/clXO8BlNDN — Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the Trudeau/Obama “bromance” photo caught the eye of The Resistance and they were loving it:

can I move to Canada? Please? — Jay Michaels™ (@jaymichaels) June 7, 2017

EVERYTHING about this makes me happy!! Two compassionate and intellectual leaders working together to grow community level leadership. https://t.co/XhlEp19HFq — Cassandra Hogan (@Hogan80Hogan) June 7, 2017

Most Americans miss this man 🙁 — Tony Fang (@tf245yay) June 7, 2017

😭😭😭😭 can I pretend he's still President, instead of the Orange Traitor? — JemGirl84 (@shwtmsynrgy84) June 7, 2017

Look at these two handsome and intelligent dudes! #Trump could take a page from their book!!! https://t.co/ffrYEKk2SX — StillFighting4HRC (@Fired_Up_2016) June 7, 2017

THIS. This is why Twitter changed a "like" from a star to a heart. For this moment. — CareBear (@KaySch10) June 7, 2017

This warms my cold, dead American heart. Thank you. — Stephanie Cannizzaro (@stephcannizzar1) June 7, 2017

The leaders of the free world, just hanging out. https://t.co/WzGjs0mP8f — IceMom (@bradleym4) June 7, 2017

This guy is out of office and STILL repping as the leader of the free world — Kelz (@kellice1118) June 7, 2017

This makes my heart hurt for … a year ago https://t.co/UGMReT3ZX5 — Kates (@Kates254) June 7, 2017

Well that certainly made The Resistance happy.

