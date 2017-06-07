Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former U.S. President Obama met for dinner and a photo op yesterday:
Obama and Trudeau had date night https://t.co/edZeeivZ3J
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 7, 2017
How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017
Find someone who looks at you the way Trudeau looks at Obama pic.twitter.com/HDl0lJw4wl
— Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) June 7, 2017
Yet another reminder that Obama has zero intention of avoiding the spotlight as ex-president:
Anyone find Obama's inability to stop pretending to be the galactic emperor weird? https://t.co/ZrMY4yJLS0
— Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 7, 2017
Imagine the collusion shit fit if Bush met with 2 world leaders 120 days into Obama's term
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 7, 2017
Would have been biblical pic.twitter.com/clXO8BlNDN
— Amy (@AmyOtto8) June 7, 2017
Meanwhile, the Trudeau/Obama “bromance” photo caught the eye of The Resistance and they were loving it:
can I move to Canada? Please?
— Jay Michaels™ (@jaymichaels) June 7, 2017
EVERYTHING about this makes me happy!! Two compassionate and intellectual leaders working together to grow community level leadership. https://t.co/XhlEp19HFq
— Cassandra Hogan (@Hogan80Hogan) June 7, 2017
Most Americans miss this man 🙁
— Tony Fang (@tf245yay) June 7, 2017
😭😭😭😭 can I pretend he's still President, instead of the Orange Traitor?
— JemGirl84 (@shwtmsynrgy84) June 7, 2017
Look at these two handsome and intelligent dudes! #Trump could take a page from their book!!! https://t.co/ffrYEKk2SX
— StillFighting4HRC (@Fired_Up_2016) June 7, 2017
This picture brings me joy followed by sadness, then hope. #leadership #somanyfeelings https://t.co/PpvHfuVfzI
— Paulette Aniskoff (@PAniskoff) June 7, 2017
THIS. This is why Twitter changed a "like" from a star to a heart. For this moment.
— CareBear (@KaySch10) June 7, 2017
This warms my cold, dead American heart. Thank you.
— Stephanie Cannizzaro (@stephcannizzar1) June 7, 2017
The leaders of the free world, just hanging out. https://t.co/WzGjs0mP8f
— IceMom (@bradleym4) June 7, 2017
Me right now: pic.twitter.com/s1WPz63Ohx
— 💁🏾💁🏿💁🏽💁🏻 (@NovelNatural) June 7, 2017
Swoon! https://t.co/29CjOopNKg
— Cathy Greer (@greer765) June 7, 2017
This guy is out of office and STILL repping as the leader of the free world
— Kelz (@kellice1118) June 7, 2017
This makes my heart hurt for … a year ago https://t.co/UGMReT3ZX5
— Kates (@Kates254) June 7, 2017
Real leadership. Zero BS factor. #missmesomeobama https://t.co/1lUBEzSZcc
— Peggy B (@PeggyB23901) June 7, 2017
The #Bromance continues! Love this pic! @JustinTrudeau @BarackObama https://t.co/SIYyZqz9YW
— Jane Brown (@JaneBrownNews) June 7, 2017
Well that certainly made The Resistance happy.
Not. A. Cult. https://t.co/RmX0SMbRUK
— Attila the Honeybun (@TimMansplainsIt) June 7, 2017
Not at all!