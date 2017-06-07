Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former U.S. President Obama met for dinner and a photo op yesterday:

Yet another reminder that Obama has zero intention of avoiding the spotlight as ex-president:

Meanwhile, the Trudeau/Obama “bromance” photo caught the eye of The Resistance and they were loving it:

Well that certainly made The Resistance happy.

Not at all!

