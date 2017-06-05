This guy really needs to stop tweeting. https://t.co/e6oVZt1w2b — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 5, 2017

Earlier today we reported how Ben Rhodes got schooled for re-writing history in the wake of the London attack. Rhodes, the former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama, also has made it known that he left his self-awareness far behind:

I was just in London and didn't meet a single person "reeling" – at some pt we have to stop imposing our political narratives on others https://t.co/65BSx2pFBz — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 5, 2017

“Stop imposing our political narratives on others”? Oh come ON!

You literally imposed your political narrative about Iran on compliant journalists and the American public. https://t.co/Fkac0qV89s — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 5, 2017

Says the one who nuked up Iran and bragged about lying about it. True POS. https://t.co/lhh2k9hLpr — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) June 5, 2017

Local man who sold the garbage Iran Deal now wants to lecture us on "imposing our political narratives." https://t.co/iy4vVKLQvE — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 5, 2017

That, and so much more…

Did you deliver that message to your former boss?

We remember his plea to stay in EU #Brexit https://t.co/Ft0Gaq3RhK — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) June 5, 2017

Not sure how Ben Rhodes thinks he has any credibility wrt political narratives. https://t.co/tAdNYYYJiU — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 5, 2017

It sure is a thing to behold.