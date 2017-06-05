This guy really needs to stop tweeting. https://t.co/e6oVZt1w2b
— Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 5, 2017
Earlier today we reported how Ben Rhodes got schooled for re-writing history in the wake of the London attack. Rhodes, the former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama, also has made it known that he left his self-awareness far behind:
I was just in London and didn't meet a single person "reeling" – at some pt we have to stop imposing our political narratives on others https://t.co/65BSx2pFBz
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 5, 2017
“Stop imposing our political narratives on others”? Oh come ON!
You literally imposed your political narrative about Iran on compliant journalists and the American public. https://t.co/Fkac0qV89s
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 5, 2017
Says the one who nuked up Iran and bragged about lying about it. True POS. https://t.co/lhh2k9hLpr
— Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) June 5, 2017
Local man who sold the garbage Iran Deal now wants to lecture us on "imposing our political narratives." https://t.co/iy4vVKLQvE
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 5, 2017
That, and so much more…
Did you deliver that message to your former boss?
We remember his plea to stay in EU #Brexit https://t.co/Ft0Gaq3RhK
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) June 5, 2017
"Get in their faces"
–Barack Obama https://t.co/d12HLQKGJ8
— JWF (@JammieWF) June 5, 2017
Not sure how Ben Rhodes thinks he has any credibility wrt political narratives. https://t.co/tAdNYYYJiU
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 5, 2017
It sure is a thing to behold.