On the subject of that whole “saving the planet” thing that progressives were furious with Trump for impeding yesterday, here’s a quick snapshot of something being done by countries who are among those being lauded for joining the Paris Agreement:

That’s according to a document from Climate Action Tracker, which is “an independent science-based assessment, which tracks the emission commitments and actions of countries.”

