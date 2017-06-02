On the subject of that whole “saving the planet” thing that progressives were furious with Trump for impeding yesterday, here’s a quick snapshot of something being done by countries who are among those being lauded for joining the Paris Agreement:

Remaining Paris signatories plan to save planet by building 2,440 NEW coal plants. https://t.co/BA3KaHCeoe pic.twitter.com/O6wD3jxsuX — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 2, 2017

That’s according to a document from Climate Action Tracker, which is “an independent science-based assessment, which tracks the emission commitments and actions of countries.”

😂😂😂😂😂 what a joke https://t.co/7BI1aaMVoA — EDDiE WyNN 🇺🇸 (@eddiewynn7) June 2, 2017

Yeah, it's ez to see the hypocrisy and subterfuge. Elites have a plan and we aren't part of it — rick shade (@rickshade) June 2, 2017