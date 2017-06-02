World leaders have reacted negatively to President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement. Among the Trump critics is the French president:

Macron trolls Trump with new slogan: "Make our planet great again" https://t.co/i7oxG847WQ pic.twitter.com/TrfwmPbSgt — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2017

Dana Loesch reminds Macron there’s another option:

Pay For It Yourself https://t.co/klUkmMHiXx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2017

Ouch! That’s not what he’s going to want to hear.

$3 Trillion US taxpayer contribution that grifters were counting on suddenly disappeared. #ParisAccord — Robert Rickly (@RobertRickly) June 2, 2017

Hence the hyperventilating around the world.

Jeez junior, make your own country great again first. — Chris Moran (@ChrisMo2525) June 2, 2017

Perish the thought!