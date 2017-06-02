World leaders have reacted negatively to President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement. Among the Trump critics is the French president:
Macron trolls Trump with new slogan: "Make our planet great again" https://t.co/i7oxG847WQ pic.twitter.com/TrfwmPbSgt
— The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2017
Dana Loesch reminds Macron there’s another option:
Pay For It Yourself https://t.co/klUkmMHiXx
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2017
Ouch! That’s not what he’s going to want to hear.
Amen!
— Sheryl 🌵💖🇺🇸 (@sav01) June 2, 2017
Love it! https://t.co/HNe00SaStR
— Beth Coates (@beth5164) June 2, 2017
$3 Trillion US taxpayer contribution that grifters were counting on suddenly disappeared. #ParisAccord
— Robert Rickly (@RobertRickly) June 2, 2017
Hence the hyperventilating around the world.
Jeez junior, make your own country great again first.
— Chris Moran (@ChrisMo2525) June 2, 2017
Perish the thought!