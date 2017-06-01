As we mentioned last night, Donald Trump’s gaffe in a later deleted tweet caught the eye of @HillaryClinton, who mocked the mistake from a non-White House location this way:

Color Mary Katharine Ham impressed:

With well-planned zingers like Hillary’s it’s hard to believe Clinton could have lost the election!

And Hillary’s list of scapegoats is growing by the day.

