As we mentioned last night, Donald Trump’s gaffe in a later deleted tweet caught the eye of @HillaryClinton, who mocked the mistake from a non-White House location this way:

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

Color Mary Katharine Ham impressed:

That emergency 24-hr covfefe focus group is killin' it, gurl. https://t.co/iJI6W57ycV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 1, 2017

With well-planned zingers like Hillary’s it’s hard to believe Clinton could have lost the election!

So bad. She needs to just stop. — Adam (@fastjohnny) June 1, 2017

"I'm just covfefe in Cedar Rapids" — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 1, 2017

I'd pay $50 for PPV to watch Hillary's focus groups 'brainstorming'. "Someone needs to make a 'Pokémon Go to vote'!" — JR (@Rightwing_Vet) June 1, 2017

So embarrassed about losing she can't stop reminding her voters, over and over… — Steve Gilfix (@stegil1) June 1, 2017

And Hillary’s list of scapegoats is growing by the day.