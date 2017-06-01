As we mentioned last night, Donald Trump’s gaffe in a later deleted tweet caught the eye of @HillaryClinton, who mocked the mistake from a non-White House location this way:
People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017
Color Mary Katharine Ham impressed:
That emergency 24-hr covfefe focus group is killin' it, gurl. https://t.co/iJI6W57ycV
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 1, 2017
With well-planned zingers like Hillary’s it’s hard to believe Clinton could have lost the election!
So bad. She needs to just stop.
— Adam (@fastjohnny) June 1, 2017
"I'm just covfefe in Cedar Rapids"
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 1, 2017
I'd pay $50 for PPV to watch Hillary's focus groups 'brainstorming'.
"Someone needs to make a 'Pokémon Go to vote'!"
— JR (@Rightwing_Vet) June 1, 2017
So embarrassed about losing she can't stop reminding her voters, over and over…
— Steve Gilfix (@stegil1) June 1, 2017
And Hillary’s list of scapegoats is growing by the day.