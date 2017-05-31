Former Secretary of State John Kerry is troubled by the possibility of President Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord:

Will @realDonaldTrump invite his granddaughter to sit on his lap as he signs the EO pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord? pic.twitter.com/yjxSYdGxLa — Len Sherman (@lenshermanCBS) May 31, 2017

Good question. But more importantly: billions of grandkids will have to live with this decision, however it lands. Think of them, please. https://t.co/mEFY1dKm1w — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) May 31, 2017

Really?

Kerry to Trump: Think of "billions of grandkids" when making Paris climate decision https://t.co/tIKbOyfEZi pic.twitter.com/GEfLnZl60I — The Hill (@thehill) May 31, 2017

Well, if he wants to go there, fine:

I'm pretty sure his Iran deal puts more grandkids in danger than leaving that worthless Paris agreement will. https://t.co/u1ifNngmtX — BT (@back_ttys) May 31, 2017

Bingo! Also, Kerry’s eco-hypocrisy makes his lecture to Trump a FAIL on multiple levels:

Fricking hypocrite "do as i say not as i do" flys private, sails a yacht & owns 5 homes. Paris virtue signalling vs. actual carbon footprint https://t.co/qkNJTavYzR — Lizzy (@lizzie363) May 31, 2017

Work on your own house(es) first, Mr. Kerry.