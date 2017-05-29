A former “ethics czar” in the Obama White House tweeted recently a claim that the previous administration had no need for a “war room” when it came to managing scandal because apparently everything was always on the up-and-up:

In Obama WH, we had a "peace room." We called it the ethics office. Result: we never needed a war room. Not once. https://t.co/xsPVLSjbYI — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) May 26, 2017

Not that they didn’t have help elsewhere:

Your war room was every mainstream media editorial room https://t.co/I5YrBaBxGz — StevenShaw 🇺🇸🇨🇿 (@czechov) May 29, 2017

Actually, Obama outsourced his war rooms, they were known as the "press pool" @ the NYT, WaPo, & pretty much every other newspaper. https://t.co/CVpaJVpy42 — Jeff, Sam's nephew. (@JeffreyMDavids1) May 29, 2017

The IRS was your war room. https://t.co/BcQvmYwSMu — Martin McPhillips (@corpseinarmor) May 29, 2017

And no, as much as former staffers insist, the Obama administration was not a beacon of ethical standards:

"If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor." https://t.co/IVwEQrndAX — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) May 29, 2017

@NormEisen Is this where you came up with my $2500 health insurance premium reduction? — StevenShaw 🇺🇸🇨🇿 (@czechov) May 29, 2017

You launched an actual Kulturkampf on the Catholic Church to boost your re-election prospects. Glad you didn't have a room for it I guess. https://t.co/HN5nv2Jw6D — (((≠))) (@ThomasHCrown) May 29, 2017

A lot of things were managed in the “peace room.”