A former “ethics czar” in the Obama White House tweeted recently a claim that the previous administration had no need for a “war room” when it came to managing scandal because apparently everything was always on the up-and-up:

Not that they didn’t have help elsewhere:

Trending

And no, as much as former staffers insist, the Obama administration was not a beacon of ethical standards:

A lot of things were managed in the “peace room.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDonald Trump