Your feel good story of the day. https://t.co/RBLVrBSxNX — neontaster (@neontaster) May 27, 2017

During yesterday’s commencement speech at Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton proved that she’s still not over 2016. Like, really, really not over it. And that’s why reports like this aren’t difficult to take at face value:

Hillary's friends say she's seething with rage & haunted by losing to someone she considers a soulless manipulator. https://t.co/TLH572ephs — Axios (@axios) May 27, 2017

Well, there it is.

Ha! Hey, who knows! Also, irony was spotted:

Her campaign actively worked to make sure Trump was the candidate. https://t.co/hXUmtX59IM https://t.co/b7Tl1EI2VJ — astromarko (@astromarko) May 27, 2017

"Soulless manipulator". That's rich. She manipulated her way into the 1 GOP opponent she could beat, and still lost https://t.co/4TL5fYFBfz — MarkC 🥓 (@mcasil2016) May 27, 2017

Based on Clinton’s commencement speech yesterday, her frustration showed just a little bit.

@axios Hasn't she been feeling that way since she lost the nomination to Obama back in '08??? — ItsHedleyLamar (@nothedylamarr74) May 27, 2017

Maybe we just haven't gotten a chance to know the real Hillary. Perhaps a Chelsea-esque tweetstorm by @thehill will finally do it. https://t.co/rE6cq91GKr — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) May 27, 2017

Pretty sure this is the first time we've used an emoji, but this deserves it 🤣 https://t.co/LxgKQsr895 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) May 27, 2017

How bad do you have to be to lose to a soulless manipulator…. https://t.co/rEmjrwZ6s5 — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) May 27, 2017

'Soulless manipulator' perfectly describes most politicians including Hillary. Especially Hillary. https://t.co/KXDxH38FqS — Deana (@Rogue_40) May 27, 2017

We had NO IDEA she harbored such dislike for Barack Obama. https://t.co/Sg1101navP — Michael_Haz (@Michael_Haz) May 27, 2017