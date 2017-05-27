This story might have been the final straw for one former Hillary adviser:

Jared and Ivanka reviewing every six months whether to return to private life in NY per @maggieNYT @GlennThrush https://t.co/JcFgbex0lO — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) May 27, 2017

Peter Daou has seen enough:

It's becoming clear that the @nytimes sees itself as the conduit for #JaredKushner's spin. https://t.co/YA23TVe4Fr — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 27, 2017

Wow:

I know! I can't believe how pro-Trump the NYT has become. https://t.co/H6VWGwpiDn — (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) May 27, 2017

Dan Rather also slammed that notorious pro-Trump MSM bias last month. *eye roll*

It's becoming clear that @peterdaou has doubled down on becoming a joke https://t.co/AbJHeIZLTP — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) May 27, 2017

It’s possible Daou’s also unhappy with the NYT for perhaps partially defusing the Washington Post’s latest “bombshell” report.