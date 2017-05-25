It hasn’t been very long since the previous administration was patting themselves on the back for a “deal” with America’s newest peace partner, Iran. The deal was topped off with the delivery of the so-called “pallet of cash,” and the Iranian government continues to be appreciative. Wait, maybe not:

Iran has built a 3rd underground ballistic missile factory b/c Tehran "needs missiles" to confront the US, Israel https://t.co/LoEMDV9uCx — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 25, 2017

Iran announces new underground ballistic missiles factory https://t.co/rnO3Yy5VOE — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2017

What could go wrong?

Great deal @brhodes @JohnKerry @BarackObama!! Really stupendous deal. I mean these guys are NEVER gonna get nukes! NEVER! https://t.co/W6Pwdezzf8 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 25, 2017

In like 8 years, when the JCPOA expires, who thinks Iran won't say "We need nukes to confront the US, Israel"? Anyone, anyone? Bueller? https://t.co/W6Pwdezzf8 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 25, 2017

$100B+ buys R&D and facility construction, w/ plenty leftover to fund foreign "civil" wars. Kerry/Obama have oceans of blood on their hands. https://t.co/DzJNfFzEYd — Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) May 25, 2017

There’s just one more thing to add:

@SkyNews Fantastic. Thanks Obama, you going to go over and cut the ribbon when the open it? — O|||||||O (@KLescowitz) May 25, 2017

/Sarc