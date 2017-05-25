It hasn’t been very long since the previous administration was patting themselves on the back for a “deal” with America’s newest peace partner, Iran. The deal was topped off with the delivery of the so-called “pallet of cash,” and the Iranian government continues to be appreciative. Wait, maybe not:

What could go wrong?

Trending

There’s just one more thing to add:

/Sarc

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaHassan RouhaniIranIran deal