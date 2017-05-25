It hasn’t been very long since the previous administration was patting themselves on the back for a “deal” with America’s newest peace partner, Iran. The deal was topped off with the delivery of the so-called “pallet of cash,” and the Iranian government continues to be appreciative. Wait, maybe not:
Iranian President: ‘We Need Missiles’ to Confront Trump Admin, Enemies https://t.co/f9vJYPE4E0 via @Kredo0 pic.twitter.com/zSJjyzj1CK
— Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 25, 2017
Iran has built a 3rd underground ballistic missile factory b/c Tehran "needs missiles" to confront the US, Israel https://t.co/LoEMDV9uCx
— Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 25, 2017
Iran announces new underground ballistic missiles factory https://t.co/rnO3Yy5VOE
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2017
What could go wrong?
Great deal @brhodes @JohnKerry @BarackObama!!
Really stupendous deal.
I mean these guys are NEVER gonna get nukes! NEVER! https://t.co/W6Pwdezzf8
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 25, 2017
In like 8 years, when the JCPOA expires, who thinks Iran won't say "We need nukes to confront the US, Israel"?
Anyone, anyone? Bueller? https://t.co/W6Pwdezzf8
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 25, 2017
$100B+ buys R&D and facility construction, w/ plenty leftover to fund foreign "civil" wars. Kerry/Obama have oceans of blood on their hands. https://t.co/DzJNfFzEYd
— Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) May 25, 2017
Moderate missiles. https://t.co/EIxsFwTEnz
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 25, 2017
There’s just one more thing to add:
Thanks Obama! https://t.co/qxd68JAaKY
— Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) May 25, 2017
@SkyNews Fantastic. Thanks Obama, you going to go over and cut the ribbon when the open it?
— O|||||||O (@KLescowitz) May 25, 2017
Thank you Obama. https://t.co/yPymBdP120
— T (@Rifleman4WVU) May 25, 2017
/Sarc