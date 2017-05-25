Speaking during an appearance in Germany, former President Barack Obama had some strong words to say about President Trump’s promise to build a wall:

In Berlin, Obama speaks out against hiding behind walls https://t.co/jYFXp2PCFj pic.twitter.com/B5OimFsaUH — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 25, 2017

Laura Ingraham and Tammy Bruce weren’t going to let that one slide:

Obama Says Walls are Bad in Germany? "President Obama Builds a Wall for Rental House" https://t.co/k7zHYGP41z via @TMZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 25, 2017

Says the guy who's building a wall around his own home https://t.co/l7y62Jqx5h https://t.co/EznKq7wlOO — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 25, 2017

Just perfect!

He & Katy Perry must have forgotten their "coexist" policy. WALLS are for only them, I see…. https://t.co/bBhHb9Pnyl — F. R. (@FR81771958) May 25, 2017