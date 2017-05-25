Speaking during an appearance in Germany, former President Barack Obama had some strong words to say about President Trump’s promise to build a wall:
In Berlin, Obama speaks out against hiding behind walls https://t.co/jYFXp2PCFj pic.twitter.com/B5OimFsaUH
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 25, 2017
Obama, speaking in Germany, said 'we can't hide behind a wall' https://t.co/kaCVQvq5eA pic.twitter.com/NFlUi8NuuU
— Circa (@Circa) May 25, 2017
Laura Ingraham and Tammy Bruce weren’t going to let that one slide:
Obama Says Walls are Bad in Germany? "President Obama Builds a Wall for Rental House" https://t.co/k7zHYGP41z via @TMZ
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 25, 2017
Says the guy who's building a wall around his own home https://t.co/l7y62Jqx5h https://t.co/EznKq7wlOO
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 25, 2017
Just perfect!
He & Katy Perry must have forgotten their "coexist" policy. WALLS are for only them, I see…. https://t.co/bBhHb9Pnyl
— F. R. (@FR81771958) May 25, 2017
Yup, like Zuckerberg, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake etc… all living behind gates and walls…(yawn) #irrellevant #outoftouch #justgoaway https://t.co/fHOmxDDsIR
— Scooter The DJ (@scooterthedj) May 25, 2017
Hypocrite… https://t.co/SpUVMR3X6z
— Camellia (@cthill247) May 25, 2017
But don't you get it?
His security is important.
Unlike the rest of us. https://t.co/CMqVCqU4Yc
— Rodger (with a D) (@Noz4news) May 25, 2017