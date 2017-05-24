Having apparently solved all other problems in the world, Sen. Chuck Schumer turned his focus to expressing concern about carbon emissions and the Paris Agreement:

We can't let Pres @BarackObama's global effort to reduce carbon pollution with the #ParisAgreement be undone in one fell swoop. pic.twitter.com/JvfTMl7NEy — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 24, 2017

Thanks for pointing out how Obama’s pet method for getting his way can backfire in a big way, senator:

Gosh he probably should have included congress then. https://t.co/rBXHdj5Dpa — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2017

@SenSchumer @BarackObama How did you vote on the Paris agreement? Oh right, King Putt went around Congress. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 24, 2017

@SenSchumer @BarackObama That's what happens when you go it alone and don't include Congress. — NWH (@NoWayHome5) May 24, 2017

Ouch!

@SenSchumer @BarackObama Everything obama did can be undone …. elections have consequences after all. — Rob (@fastRob14) May 24, 2017

@SenSchumer @BarackObama Too bad Obama decimated the Dem Party and you guys have no power now. Right? — AWAKE (@robinjb73) May 24, 2017

Too soon? Nah.