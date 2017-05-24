@sallykohn Is this a serious question? Omg!
Sally Kohn posed an important question for critics of accuracy and reliability of the mainstream media (specifically NYT and WaPo):
Question: Other than MLK bust, can anyone point to ONE example of REPORTING re Trump Admin in NYTimes or WaPo that been PROVEN inaccurate?
I can think of 8 right now off the top of my head. https://t.co/QMc78Lk4at
Rosenstein threatened to resign
Comey sought more money
Spicer hid in bushes
Trump colluded w/ Russia
AHCA makes rape preexisting condition https://t.co/x6dzNQK6e8
Comey asking for money, Rosenstein threatening to quit, unverified dossier, calling Bannon a nazi, paying his taxes….you're all #fakenews https://t.co/4kpSVXQPHO
For starters, Washington Post reported that Russians literally hacked the US power grid, then retracted it. @NolteNC https://t.co/QXUsvPmdEw pic.twitter.com/LzJHMdnnbh
@derekahunter She said ONE.
@derekahunter Sally Kohn reacts on reading your response pic.twitter.com/z40f3yJhzn
Can you name one element of Trump/Russia collusion that has been PROVEN? https://t.co/Li60XxEUUu
"Hands up, don't shoot" lady is talking to us about accuracy in media. https://t.co/Li60XxEUUu
