That's some brass, Erdogan. https://t.co/53PjJpRGkY
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 22, 2017
As we’ve reported, video of Turkish President Erdoğan’s bodyguards beating up protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. has caused a lot of anger at the display of goonish behavior.
Katie Pavlich, Dana Loesch slam State Dept. response to Erdoğan goons beating protesters in DC https://t.co/TAluNbwAub
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 17, 2017
The Turkish government is reportedly alarmed… by how Erdoğan’s bodyguards were treated during their assaults on peaceful protesters:
BREAKING: Turkey summons US ambassador to protest 'aggressive' action against Turkish bodyguards in Washington.
— The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2017
You can’t make this stuff up, folks.
Today Turkey summoned the US Ambassador in Ankara. It's angry DC police intervened when Erdogan's security personnel were beating protesters https://t.co/S4q9b6GRiN
— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) May 22, 2017
Turkey summons and scolds US ambassador for failing to provide necessary security to protect Erdogan in Washigton. What the… pic.twitter.com/ibDiCEi9MG
— Mahir Zeynalov (@MahirZeynalov) May 22, 2017
Just wow.
Erdogan demands US apologize for American citizens putting their face blood all over his bodyguards' shoeshttps://t.co/ZjCBuBAe4x
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 22, 2017
Wait a damn minute
They're protesting
That we're acting
Over their thugs
Beating peaceful protesters
In America???
No, just NO https://t.co/JmuAXfjCBs
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) May 22, 2017
LOL these people have got some nerve. https://t.co/O9xbuxorfh
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 22, 2017
I have gone from “mad” to “very mad" https://t.co/75OpTE2Iwe
— Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) May 22, 2017
Are you kidding? https://t.co/nYTCJH9pw3
— Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) May 22, 2017
Bodyguards beat up US citizens. Now they are complaining. https://t.co/zhwp9Abzf4
— Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) May 22, 2017
The Turks taking gaslighting to a whole new level here https://t.co/UR68hveCKN
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 22, 2017
This is the very definition of "chutzpah." https://t.co/eyxkbey53M
— Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) May 22, 2017
@APDiploWriter @jtLOL What's Turkish for "Chutzpah"?
— moksha overachiever (@yellowprose) May 22, 2017
…and then the protesters repeatedly slammed their faces into the bodyguards' fists with total disregard for possible knuckle damage. https://t.co/FNDxi4esw4
— Ben Kesling (@bkesling) May 22, 2017
"They were severely injured when protesters threw themselves aggressively against their knuckles and feet" https://t.co/cX7GH8zCEo
— Beth Ethier (@missdeutsch) May 22, 2017
Unbelievable gall https://t.co/1IelLsbPXJ
— Aragnarok (@18Danks) May 22, 2017