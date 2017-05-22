As we’ve reported, video of Turkish President Erdoğan’s bodyguards beating up protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. has caused a lot of anger at the display of goonish behavior.

The Turkish government is reportedly alarmed… by how Erdoğan’s bodyguards were treated during their assaults on peaceful protesters:

You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

Just wow.

Tags: ambassadorDCErdoganturkeyWashington