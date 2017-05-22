As we’ve reported, video of Turkish President Erdoğan’s bodyguards beating up protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington, D.C. has caused a lot of anger at the display of goonish behavior.

Katie Pavlich, Dana Loesch slam State Dept. response to Erdoğan goons beating protesters in DC https://t.co/TAluNbwAub — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 17, 2017

The Turkish government is reportedly alarmed… by how Erdoğan’s bodyguards were treated during their assaults on peaceful protesters:

BREAKING: Turkey summons US ambassador to protest 'aggressive' action against Turkish bodyguards in Washington. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2017

You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

Today Turkey summoned the US Ambassador in Ankara. It's angry DC police intervened when Erdogan's security personnel were beating protesters https://t.co/S4q9b6GRiN — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) May 22, 2017

Turkey summons and scolds US ambassador for failing to provide necessary security to protect Erdogan in Washigton. What the… pic.twitter.com/ibDiCEi9MG — Mahir Zeynalov (@MahirZeynalov) May 22, 2017

Just wow.

Erdogan demands US apologize for American citizens putting their face blood all over his bodyguards' shoeshttps://t.co/ZjCBuBAe4x — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 22, 2017

Wait a damn minute They're protesting

That we're acting

Over their thugs

Beating peaceful protesters In America??? No, just NO https://t.co/JmuAXfjCBs — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) May 22, 2017

LOL these people have got some nerve. https://t.co/O9xbuxorfh — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 22, 2017

I have gone from “mad” to “very mad" https://t.co/75OpTE2Iwe — Sarah McLaughlin (@sarahemclaugh) May 22, 2017

Bodyguards beat up US citizens. Now they are complaining. https://t.co/zhwp9Abzf4 — Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) May 22, 2017

The Turks taking gaslighting to a whole new level here https://t.co/UR68hveCKN — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) May 22, 2017

This is the very definition of "chutzpah." https://t.co/eyxkbey53M — Avi Woolf, Elitist🌍 (@AviWoolf) May 22, 2017

…and then the protesters repeatedly slammed their faces into the bodyguards' fists with total disregard for possible knuckle damage. https://t.co/FNDxi4esw4 — Ben Kesling (@bkesling) May 22, 2017