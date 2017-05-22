California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu is a member of the #Resistance who shares a common dream, and he’s been studying up:
I am on the House Judiciary Committee. This is what I am going to read this evening. pic.twitter.com/k7GKneMcFx
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 20, 2017
Make sure Maxine Waters gets a copy! That said…
You should also read up on what the term "evidence" is since you all seem to not understand the concept. https://t.co/UMRX7MEwPw
— Alex Varney (@TheAlexVarney) May 21, 2017
Buzzkill alert!