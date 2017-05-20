President Trump’s first trip abroad began today in Saudi Arabia, and Politico is watching something closely:
Will Trump stand up for the media abroad? https://t.co/je4A035G4C via @hadas_gold pic.twitter.com/LHJfsAJTVe
— POLITICO (@politico) May 20, 2017
The mainstream media can often be counted on to make any story all about… the mainstream media:
As expected, media attempts to make Trump's diplomatic mission all about them. #EyeRollOfTheDay https://t.co/1x99r8yijG
— Sen. Frank Niceley (@SenFrankNiceley) May 20, 2017
@politico @Hadas_Gold Oh good grief, this isn't about you.
— Missouri Dave (@MissouriDave1) May 20, 2017
Narcissism much? https://t.co/mVT3hFDOZC
— Conservative 🇺🇸 (@Colorado_Right) May 20, 2017