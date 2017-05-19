In 2014, 14-year-old Ahmed “clock kid” Mohamed was arrested and suspended from school for bringing what teachers thought resembled a bomb to class. Not long after that, Mohamed’s family sued the city of Irving, Texas and the Irving school district and demanded millions of dollars. How did that turn out? Not good for the family of “clock kid,” according to the Daily Mail:

EXCLUSIVE: Judge dismisses 'clock boy' lawsuit saying the school didn't discriminate against Ahmed Mohamed https://t.co/J1wr7hU3iC — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 19, 2017

The Mohamed family’s defamation lawsuit against several pundits had previously been dismissed as well. But they’ll always have that visit to the Obama White House as a fond memory.

A dark day for politically motivated scam artists and their kids. https://t.co/nevjX2OREc — J. Shaka (@jjshaka) May 19, 2017