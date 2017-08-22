As Twitchy reported Monday night following President Trump’s speech on his administration’s military strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia, CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and aspiring sock model Jim Acosta had a meeting of the minds: what was this business about not informing the media of specifics like troop numbers, attack plans, and withdrawal timelines?

"We will not talk about #'s of troops," Trump says, after multiple news outlets reported that the plan entails sending 4,000 more troops. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

TV anchors immediately noting that Trump wouldn't disclose the # of additional troops or "how long" the Afghan war will continue. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

Typically a presidential prime time address comes with major policy announcement or marks pivotal moment for country. We didn't get that. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2017

Everyone’s very sorry that Acosta didn’t get the major policy announcement that he apparently wanted, and nearly 24 hours later, as Trump readies for a rally in Phoenix, Ariz., he and Stelter again seem to be struggling to make the adjustment from the Obama era.

Is the president holding a "campaign-style rally" — or is it just a straight-up "campaign rally?" Without "style?" 🎤 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

Is it a campaign-style rally, or a campaign rally? Is it a floor wax or a dessert topping? America deserves to know!

I keep hearing cable newsers say "campaign-STYLE." I understand why… I've included the same caveat in live shots… but he IS *campaigning* https://t.co/Hhtmi8MP7N — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

Acosta also seems befuddled.

Why is the president holding a "campaign" rally in Phoenix tonight? There is no campaign. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2017

Out: "Obama returns to what he does best! Campaign mode!"

In: https://t.co/SVJ2JHmXYx — BlackPilled Pete (@BlackPilledPete) August 22, 2017

Question NEVER asked about Obama https://t.co/fetLhtIOPt — The Brickhouse (@Brick_04) August 22, 2017

Maybe ask Obama why he did the same thing, assuming you gave him a pass on this https://t.co/uz2sRudpNJ — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) August 22, 2017

Obama? The guy we used to refer to as the Campaigner-in-Chief? The president who jetted off to campaign in Las Vegas the day after four Americans were killed in an attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi — an atrocity he brushed off at the event as a “tough day”? The president who didn’t let the Fort Hood terror attack throw off his DNC fundraising schedule?

Maybe Trump’s doing some campaigning too.

The president is a declared candidate for reelection, genius. https://t.co/BBkziSTgyX — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 22, 2017

Trump has already filed for '20 election so it qualifies Trump is talking directly to the people. That's what's really bothering him. https://t.co/lAQw0qKOFj — Beardog (@bhabrock12) August 22, 2017

? Kamala is doing donor laps, Bernie is holding town halls in Ohio and Delaney already announced. https://t.co/5fnE87MJBD — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 22, 2017

Who said it's a campaign rally? It's just a rally to get his message out directly to us, the people, without you twisting it. Scary, huh? https://t.co/bduvp1WUlA — Jim Strickland (@jimtstrickland) August 22, 2017

There's been a campaign to destroy his Presidency since January 20. You've had a front row seat. Oh, okay, may a few rows back. https://t.co/cg0BX2rS2M — Swearengen (@Camelback71) August 23, 2017

Excellent burn.

Why is Jim Acosta crying on Twitter tonight?#PhoenixRally https://t.co/V3cvTDAmrF — KeepAmericaRed2018 (@PolarWhut) August 22, 2017

If he's doing it just to piss you off, that would be good enough for me. https://t.co/QkeARuKCpb — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 22, 2017

