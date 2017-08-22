As Twitchy reported Monday night following President Trump’s speech on his administration’s military strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia, CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and aspiring sock model Jim Acosta had a meeting of the minds: what was this business about not informing the media of specifics like troop numbers, attack plans, and withdrawal timelines?

Everyone’s very sorry that Acosta didn’t get the major policy announcement that he apparently wanted, and nearly 24 hours later, as Trump readies for a rally in Phoenix, Ariz., he and Stelter again seem to be struggling to make the adjustment from the Obama era.

Is it a campaign-style rally, or a campaign rally? Is it a floor wax or a dessert topping? America deserves to know!

Acosta also seems befuddled.

Obama? The guy we used to refer to as the Campaigner-in-Chief? The president who jetted off to campaign in Las Vegas the day after four Americans were killed in an attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi — an atrocity he brushed off at the event as a “tough day”? The president who didn’t let the Fort Hood terror attack throw off his DNC fundraising schedule?

Maybe Trump’s doing some campaigning too.

Excellent burn.

