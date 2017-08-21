There was plenty of talk on social media — as early as Sunday, in fact — that President Donald Trump would announce the deployment of 4,000 additional troops in Afghanistan during a prime-time address Monday night.

President Trump’s plan expected to include sending as many as 4,000 more troops https://t.co/BFxW0MNEkr — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 21, 2017

US to send 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan: Reports pic.twitter.com/dAX0rbdgCn — Rehmat Mehsud (@RehmatMehsuds) August 21, 2017

4,000 more troops won't finish the war in #Afghanistan Best case scenario: they stop Taliban momentum and buy time for a new strategy — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 21, 2017

When Obama put in 30,000 troops, that was 25% less than McChrystal recommended. Is 4,000 supposed to accomplish victory? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 21, 2017

What I'm listening for tonight: A persuasive explanation about what difference 4,000 US troops can make in such a vast, complicated place — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) August 21, 2017

Erik Prince: 4,000 more troops in Afghanistan will not make much of a difference. #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 22, 2017

However, that number wasn’t mentioned by the president during his address. In fact, he announced a strategy that seemed to be an unspoken rebuke to his predecessor: the U.S. won’t be announcing things like attack plans or timetables for withdrawal.

Pres. Trump says he will not talk plans for number of troops: "Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy." pic.twitter.com/HIkBJODi2u — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 22, 2017

Trump says Afghan strategy will "change dramatically," says U.S. will not announce operations in advance and will not release troop numbers — BNO News (@BNONews) August 22, 2017

Trump: "Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables" will guide strategy. He says they won't announce troop numbers. — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) August 22, 2017

POTUS: We're getting rid of timelines are will not talk about numbers of troops, conditions will matter, not time tables — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 22, 2017

He really is crazy! What happened to giving the enemy the date troops would be pulled out so they could bide their time?

"America's enemies must never know our plans so they can wait us out. I will never say when we are going to attack but attack we will." — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 22, 2017

What a concept… — American Eye (@YankReb69) August 22, 2017

They won't like this one! 😂 😂 — B.UTT PLUG FOR CNN (@FlyOnSilenceOwl) August 22, 2017

no they won't….esp the media! they need to be the last to know! — Jane (@bjwingo) August 22, 2017

Spoken like a true tactician, excellent. — James Toy (@jamesrtoy) August 22, 2017

Well that's just common sense. Not giving enemies schedules wrapped up in rainbows like Obama. — Melissa (@daisycakes22) August 22, 2017

As far as the press could tell, the man could shoot rainbows from the palms of his hands … he couldn’t help it.

Wow, battle plans not put out there for the press to examine? Holding our cards close to the vest? We must be racist bigots! 😜 — Dean Trovinger (@grayhawk1853) August 22, 2017

That's why they hate #Trump. They never know if they're going to get a visit from a MOAB while in bed. https://t.co/ynW000nHJA — [email protected] (@HawaiiMel808) August 22, 2017

not announcing withdrawal same time announcing addtional troops, allowing rules of engagement to kill enemy fast. Not Obama. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) August 22, 2017

So great to hear strategy rather than acquiescence — American Mic (@MichaelianAaron) August 22, 2017

CNN’s media correspondent seems confused somehow.

"We will not talk about #'s of troops," Trump says, after multiple news outlets reported that the plan entails sending 4,000 more troops. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

Yeah, thanks for helping leak that.

TV anchors immediately noting that Trump wouldn't disclose the # of additional troops or "how long" the Afghan war will continue. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

Stelter still seems a bit astounded:

"Tonight, the president announced that he will NOT announce an increase in troop strength" —@Lawrence — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 22, 2017

CNN’s Jim Acosta also seems super bummed that President Trump wasted his time.

Typically a presidential prime time address comes with major policy announcement or marks pivotal moment for country. We didn't get that. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 22, 2017

