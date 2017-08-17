It’s a very handy thing for President Obama and the Democrats that so many things that have come to a head now (tensions with North Korea, the controversy over Confederate monuments) built up steam very, very gradually when they were in power.

Sure, in 2015 an activist pulled down a Confederate flag that was flying on the State House grounds in South Carolina, but that was just “an act of public art” in advance of Gov. Nikki Haley ordering it taken down anyway.

And in 2016, a crowd of protesters outside the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia compelled the city to remove Mississippi’s flag from a light post … something none of the high-ranking Dems inside the convention hall had thought to do.

So, yes, Democrats could have pushed for the removal of all Confederate flags and monuments, but about as far as they got was to pressure TV Land to stop showing “Dukes of Hazzard” reruns.

Enter House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi then, with a call for Rep. Paul Ryan to remove statues of Confederates from the U.S. Capitol. Hmm, wonder why the previous majority leader left them in place while them Duke boys were being pulled off of basic cable?

.@SpeakerRyan, it is time to immediately remove Confederate statues from the halls of Congress. https://t.co/twJ4MFOfgB pic.twitter.com/7Yx6p4JgCK — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 17, 2017

The statues have always been reprehensible? Funny she didn’t mention it before, having walked past them for so many years.

JUST IN: Pelosi to call for removal of Confederate statues from Capitol, urge Ryan to support elimination of the "reprehensible" figures. — Elana Schor (@eschor) August 17, 2017

Why? Somebody earlier said @NancyPelosi has been OK with them the other 112 yrs she has been in office. — GoAskaMomma (@GoAskaMomma) August 17, 2017

Nice one.

She just doesn't want reminders of ex-boyfriends around. https://t.co/V4wVwyavwC — Czar of Shitposting (@CShitposting) August 17, 2017

OK, stop.

Ryan spox responds on Confederate statue removal by affirming what he told me on Tues: "These are decisions for those states to make.” — Elana Schor (@eschor) August 17, 2017

It’s nice that they got a comment from Ryan’s office, but didn’t anyone think to ask Pelosi why she didn’t remove the statues?

Person who had authority to "eliminate reprehensible figures" 4 years ago. https://t.co/VL3tAqKBZV — (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) August 17, 2017

Where was this she when she was speaker? Or yesterday? Or the day before? She's just pandering to the mob. — Dillon Talley (@SadPhillyFan6) August 17, 2017

She was Speaker of the House for 4 years but only now are these figures "reprehensible" https://t.co/GGF3LIM4ko — C. Miller (@milleramendment) August 17, 2017

Just now woke? — Brain (@waddatwit) August 17, 2017

Brad Thor has a question:

Will @NancyPelosi support the removal of KKK member Senator Robert Byrd's portrait from the U.S. Senate Leadership Portrait Collection? https://t.co/4HPM1qVHQx — Brad Thor (@BradThor) August 17, 2017

I recall Hillary Clinton referring 2 Sen. Byrd as her mentor. She praised him, even though he embraced the KKK. How soon we forget. — Carolyn Boone- King (@carolyn84814126) August 17, 2017

But Byrd repented!

Complaining about the remorseful Byrd (supported VRA and NAACP) is a good way to out yourself as not knowing or caring about civil rights. — AdorableSeaLion (@PastorSeaLion) August 17, 2017

Brad, you've got to be more honest about Byrd. He was a KKK recruiter, but changed and did much for civil rights after. Flawed/yes. Not same — Bjorn Braaten (@bbraaten1) August 17, 2017

So what are we supposed to do about these white supremacist college kids and their tiki torches? Hope they follow Byrd’s example and one day repent? Or praise the antifa thugs who go after them with baseball bats by comparing them to World War II soldiers?

Sorry, but Byrd’s portrait should be the first to go.

* * *

