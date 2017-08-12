While journalists were waiting for President Trump to make a statement on the violence in Charlottesville, Va., Mike Huckabee issued a tweet of his own that, for a change, inspired praise instead of groans.

"White supremacy" crap is worst kind of racism-it's EVIL and perversion of God's truth to ever think our Creator values some above others. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 12, 2017

Huck gets it right => https://t.co/uSlLfxtQOA — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 12, 2017

Example of a prominent Republican plainly condemning white nationalism–> https://t.co/ZZyQMP7WF5 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 12, 2017

Kudos when kudos deserved. Thank you, @GovMikeHuckabee for saying the words our president won't. https://t.co/XZ4gKC3A8u — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 12, 2017

Plenty were surprised to find themselves agreeing with Huckabee.

For once I can completely endorse a Mike Huckabee tweet. https://t.co/99pm0iwWoW — Jacob Daniels (@senatordaniels) August 12, 2017

I agree with Mike Fucking Huckabee. What the fucking fuck. https://t.co/Xqu3qiUMqN — Adam Holisky (@AdamHolisky) August 12, 2017

I may disagree with a lot of Mike Huckabee's policies and stances, but he is spot on here. THIS is how you condemn today's events. https://t.co/kCHdl6Oa2k — Gustavo Destro (@Gustavo_Destro) August 12, 2017

Ok Twitter, I'm done for the day. I have actually agreed with Mike Huckabee. https://t.co/dXRkW4cjFn — Brad Ledbetter (@BLedbetter79) August 12, 2017

A rare non-idiotic statement from this man. https://t.co/OsidHGUD5I — Steve Lawson (@StevenHLawson) August 12, 2017

I… think I need to lie down. https://t.co/2UMJ9cZiOU — Kithan (@Kithan) August 12, 2017

Still, there’s always room for hate where Huckabee is involved.

The real truth is, if they were marching in hoods, @GovMikeHuckabee would be under one of them. This is textbook Southern Baptist hypocrisy. https://t.co/fy7M7oVaDK — Alex Bledsoe (@AlexBledsoe) August 12, 2017

lol you still hate queer people you dumbass https://t.co/b3vxYHB45f — Dean Evangeliou (@deanevangeliou) August 12, 2017

* * *

Related: