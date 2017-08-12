While journalists were waiting for President Trump to make a statement on the violence in Charlottesville, Va., Mike Huckabee issued a tweet of his own that, for a change, inspired praise instead of groans.
"White supremacy" crap is worst kind of racism-it's EVIL and perversion of God's truth to ever think our Creator values some above others.
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 12, 2017
Huck gets it right => https://t.co/uSlLfxtQOA
— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 12, 2017
Example of a prominent Republican plainly condemning white nationalism–> https://t.co/ZZyQMP7WF5
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) August 12, 2017
Kudos when kudos deserved. Thank you, @GovMikeHuckabee for saying the words our president won't. https://t.co/XZ4gKC3A8u
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 12, 2017
Plenty were surprised to find themselves agreeing with Huckabee.
For once I can completely endorse a Mike Huckabee tweet. https://t.co/99pm0iwWoW
— Jacob Daniels (@senatordaniels) August 12, 2017
Wow…For once I actually agree with @GovMikeHuckabee https://t.co/Qb3jVWzAcn
— Howard C (@hcfishing4) August 12, 2017
I agree with Mike Fucking Huckabee.
What the fucking fuck. https://t.co/Xqu3qiUMqN
— Adam Holisky (@AdamHolisky) August 12, 2017
I may disagree with a lot of Mike Huckabee's policies and stances, but he is spot on here. THIS is how you condemn today's events. https://t.co/kCHdl6Oa2k
— Gustavo Destro (@Gustavo_Destro) August 12, 2017
Ok Twitter, I'm done for the day. I have actually agreed with Mike Huckabee. https://t.co/dXRkW4cjFn
— Brad Ledbetter (@BLedbetter79) August 12, 2017
It's come to this. I am retweeting @GovMikeHuckabee https://t.co/Lm3gy4qWT2
— Taurean (@taureanb) August 12, 2017
A rare non-idiotic statement from this man. https://t.co/OsidHGUD5I
— Steve Lawson (@StevenHLawson) August 12, 2017
When he's right, he's right https://t.co/nnquD2u2XV
— Carey Cuprisin 🐝 (@CareyCuprisin) August 12, 2017
I… think I need to lie down. https://t.co/2UMJ9cZiOU
— Kithan (@Kithan) August 12, 2017
Still, there’s always room for hate where Huckabee is involved.
The real truth is, if they were marching in hoods, @GovMikeHuckabee would be under one of them. This is textbook Southern Baptist hypocrisy. https://t.co/fy7M7oVaDK
— Alex Bledsoe (@AlexBledsoe) August 12, 2017
lol you still hate queer people you dumbass https://t.co/b3vxYHB45f
— Dean Evangeliou (@deanevangeliou) August 12, 2017
Except for gays, immigrants, Muslims, the transgendered….. https://t.co/gMMPibUkhi
— Honeybee 🐝 (@Honeybeeontime) August 12, 2017
