Former Vice President Joe Biden had already tweeted Saturday about the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, saying America must be more united than ever.

No. Not in America. We must be stronger, more determined and more united than ever. Racism and hate have no place here. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

President Trump had also tweeted very similarly that “we ALL must be united” and that “there is no place for this kind of violence in America,” though his take was branded a bunch of platitudes from Hallmark.

After the president made his televised statement during which he denounced the violence and bigotry coming from “many sides,” however, Biden tweeted again, apparently subtweeting the current president.

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

Joe weighs in again. https://t.co/Lz88d7AHLg — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 12, 2017

Former Vice President Biden – apparently responding to the President's "on many sides, on many sides" remarks earlier today https://t.co/sbyIrxTL1h — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) August 12, 2017

I miss Joe. https://t.co/rZxHecEfox — Rafael Mathus Ruiz (@rmathus) August 12, 2017

We’ll admit that sometimes we miss Joe as well. And though there’s been plenty of “What about …?” talk on social media, it’s difficult to forget the time his former boss, President Obama, took what had been a lovely memorial service for five police officers who had been ambushed in Dallas, Texas, and turned it into a lecture … in front of the families of the fallen … in order to make sure “both sides” were covered. Not the time?

PresObama says: None of us is entirely innocent – that includes our police departments — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 12, 2016

Notable lack of applause from police behind Obama after remarks re: race relations w/ law enforcement pic.twitter.com/S9nyl8zlyy — Brian Ries (@moneyries) July 12, 2016

Yes, President Trump should have mentioned white supremacists specifically during his statement Saturday rather than leave things in general terms. Not the time?

In general, though, he wasn’t wrong: hatred and bigotry and violence have come from many sides — too many to list here — and it has to stop.

* * *

