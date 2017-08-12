Former Vice President Joe Biden had already tweeted Saturday about the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, saying America must be more united than ever.

President Trump had also tweeted very similarly that “we ALL must be united” and that “there is no place for this kind of violence in America,” though his take was branded a bunch of platitudes from Hallmark.

After the president made his televised statement during which he denounced the violence and bigotry coming from “many sides,” however, Biden tweeted again, apparently subtweeting the current president.

We’ll admit that sometimes we miss Joe as well. And though there’s been plenty of “What about …?” talk on social media, it’s difficult to forget the time his former boss, President Obama, took what had been a lovely memorial service for five police officers who had been ambushed in Dallas, Texas, and turned it into a lecture … in front of the families of the fallen … in order to make sure “both sides” were covered. Not the time?

Yes, President Trump should have mentioned white supremacists specifically during his statement Saturday rather than leave things in general terms. Not the time?

In general, though, he wasn’t wrong: hatred and bigotry and violence have come from many sides — too many to list here — and it has to stop.

