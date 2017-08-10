Four House Democrats have expressed concern after Google fired an engineer who had written an internal memo that many in the media mischaracterized as arguing that women biologically aren’t suited for tech jobs.

No, the members of Congress aren’t concerned that James Damore was fired for expressing his opinion inside what he called an “ideological echo chamber” — they’re concerned that the memo is indicative of a larger diversity problem that exists throughout Silicon Valley.

A group of House Democrats have voiced opposition to the Google diversity memo.

Dems demand answers about Google employee's memo ripping diversity push

The Hill reports that the letter, addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and signed by Democratic Reps. Robin Kelly, Pramila Jayapal, Jamie Raskin, and Jan Schakowsky, reads:

Unfortunately, the disclosure of this manifesto and release of recent diversity numbers by a number of tech companies, serve as further reminders that the very companies that aim to lead us into a connected future, maintain work environments that mirror America’s less inclusive past.

Speaking of those recent diversity numbers, Axios reported this week that Google’s really don’t reflect much diversity within the company — despite Google having spent some $265 million on initiatives to recruit a more diverse workforce.

Boggling stat from @axios: Google has spent $265 million on diversity & recruitment w/out much change in workforce.

The grievance industry gets PAID! — Sandra Jane (@janevonmises) August 9, 2017

@YeyoZa unless the whole thing is cover up against lawsuits "we did everything we could" — Jazi Zilber (@yzilber) August 9, 2017

more likely: they've really, really tried and it's very, very hard to change much without lowering their workforce quality substantially — Random C. Analysis (@RCAFDM) August 9, 2017

Liberals spending a shit ton of money on nothing but lip service? Say it ain't so! — Jimni27 (@jimni27) August 9, 2017

Calling out HR's $265M pet project… now we know why dude was fired. Apparently his scientific citations were spot on. — js290 (@su_js1) August 10, 2017

That's value destruction. When tactics repeatedly fail-keep repeating and expecting new results. Firing anyone who questions assumptions. — Ben Weeks (@ben_weeks) August 9, 2017

So of course, Democrats will want tech companies like Google to spend more money to recruit women and minorities.

Professional victims surprising no one with their stance. Water is wet — Rudy Harris (@t0eknife) August 10, 2017

They voiced opposition to proven biological differences between the 2 genders? That's dumb. — staugy (@staugy) August 10, 2017

This memo is going to be historical. It's probably going to start an actual men's rights movement. — Rorschach (@RorschachsRules) August 10, 2017

I swear, I sometimes think that the Democrats are doing everything in their power to purposely lose the next election. pic.twitter.com/2GKSnJCLg2 — Curtis (@FowlCanuck) August 10, 2017

* * *

