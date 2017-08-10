We’re continually amazed how eager members of the Obama administration are to give advice on foreign policy after they, as Garry Kasparov so well put it, handed Trump “a half-dozen foreign policy time bombs.”

Susan Rice was at it again with an op-ed in the New York Times arguing that the Trump administration should learn to “tolerate” nuclear weapons in North Korea, and now Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications under President Obama, is back with even more advice of his own.

Funny how his advice also serves as a warning to the Trump administration not to tinker with the Iran deal he helped sell.

Trump's continued attacks on the Iran deal probably don't provide Pyongyang huge confidence about coming to the table. Just a thought. — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) August 10, 2017

This is a key point. Any chance of a deal with DPRK goes out the window if Trump cancels a nuclear deal that Iran is complying with. https://t.co/vN98Ml2wPt — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 10, 2017

What next? Is he going to offer his services to broker a nuclear deal with the North Koreans as well?

Hey look! A guy who helped give Iran nuclear weapons is lecturing us on international affairs! 😂 https://t.co/dLZ2JsJhki — Deplorable Zilla 🇺🇸 (@deplorablezilla) August 10, 2017

The temerity of this guy to even show his face. Obama administration actively suppressed report that NK has nuclear capable ICBMs! https://t.co/kcI3rgEYbs — TCOT 2014 (@tcot2014) August 10, 2017

Hey look everybody, Iran is apparently complying. https://t.co/xwbecsSlVU — Scott Tinley (@Tinley256) August 10, 2017

Iran has been breaking the deal since it was put in place. https://t.co/MFvTyEBtsa — Dan (@danieltobin) August 10, 2017

Iran is not complying. https://t.co/iBlG4dXy3F — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 10, 2017

Bill Clinton made a deal w/ the NorKs.

They ignored it & developed nukes anyway. https://t.co/Au0m9oJr2V — Populo Iratus (@cmahar3) August 10, 2017

WE ALREADY HAVE A DEAL WITH NORTH KOREA, YOU FOOL!! Good lord, these people think "deals" are the way to run things, but they mock Trump. https://t.co/YaRyCb1ClF — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) August 10, 2017

Until they comply with the current "Clinton Deal, no Nuke Weapons" there is no other deal on the table and nobody should offer them any https://t.co/85NdRO1Vii — Harry M Knight (@HarryMKnight) August 10, 2017

At least we know pallets of cash won't be secretly shipped to NK as part of the "deal". https://t.co/JrwxmZr7gB — Rachael (@Miss_Wisconsin) August 10, 2017

This guy won't be satisfied until all of our enemies can destroy us and our allies. https://t.co/9YdvkvLUqk — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 10, 2017

* * *

