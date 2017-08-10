We’re continually amazed how eager members of the Obama administration are to give advice on foreign policy after they, as Garry Kasparov so well put it, handed Trump “a half-dozen foreign policy time bombs.”

Susan Rice was at it again with an op-ed in the New York Times arguing that the Trump administration should learn to “tolerate” nuclear weapons in North Korea, and now Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications under President Obama, is back with even more advice of his own.

Funny how his advice also serves as a warning to the Trump administration not to tinker with the Iran deal he helped sell.

What next? Is he going to offer his services to broker a nuclear deal with the North Koreans as well?

Trending

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodesIran dealNorth Korea