A snarky tweet this morning about President Trump’s vacation reminded us once again of this gem from CNN’s Chris Cillizza:

It must be exhausting having to repeat that more than a billion times, but maybe if fewer tweets came across like the ones below, it wouldn’t seem to so many people as though reporters were biased against the current administration.

For example, here’s an analysis of why 2018 might not be amazing for Democrats, brought to you by the same people who were certain of Hillary Clinton’s victory in 2016.

“All the signs suggest that 2018 is going to be a very good year for Democrats,” writes Cillizza. And he makes a good argument, if you overlook a slogan stolen from a pizza box (“A Better Deal: Better Jobs, Better Wages, Better Future”), threats from both women and African Americans to break away and form their own parties, and an ongoing fight over whether to pivot to the left or take a hard turn to the extreme left.

Aw, come on. It’s a decent piece, once you get past the tweet.

OK, how about this tweet?

The quotation marks around “successes” seem to indicate that these are things that President Trump himself called successes in a tweet Sunday; it’s up to Cillizza to perform his analysis to determine if they’re real successes.

What might shock some readers is that of those things listed, Cillizza rated four either successes or partial successes and the other too soon to tell. The confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court even rated as an “unmitigated success.”

And don’t forget …

If CNN can admit that President Trump has enjoyed an unmitigated success or two, just maybe, the network’s tweets might take on a little less partisan tone in the near future.

Or not.

