Rep. Ben Ray Luján, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said this week that Democrats would be open to funding the campaigns of pro-life candidates — which led Rosie O’Donnell to suggest that women should form their own political party if the DCCC followed through.

Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards also weighed in on Twitter, reminding Democrats that “the future is female” and threatening to hold accountable any politician who considers access to legal abortion negotiable.

The hits keep coming, with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeting Wednesday afternoon that Democrats don’t have to compromise on abortion (sorry, “women’s health”) to turn the tables in 2018.

We do not have to make compromises on protecting women’s health to win back the House or Senate. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 2, 2017

Please tell this to @chuckschumer @TomPerez @repbenraylujan @dccc. Women are going to bail on them if they keep it up. — Hermione Resists (@Eat_Shop_Travel) August 2, 2017

At least SOMEONE's saying it. I can't believe this is even a discussion. — Hamdodger (@hamdodger) August 2, 2017

When has body autonomy been a negotiable issue for Democrats? Not in my lifetime. My 💵 goes to @NARAL until Dem party makes a statement. — sunchick #persist 🌞 (@sunchick8) August 2, 2017

Perhaps the most astounding statement yet, though, appeared in the New York Times Wednesday.

Abortion is not valid fodder for compromise. Abortion is not a fringe issue. Abortion is liberty. https://t.co/NZFDAtgyHi — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) August 2, 2017

Lindy West, who famously quit Twitter in January after deeming it “unusable for anyone but trolls, robots and dictators” (but not the New York Times, apparently), declared in an op-ed, “Abortion is liberty.”

… I get it. I am desperate and afraid as well. I am prepared to make leviathan compromises to pull us back from that brink. But there is no recognizable version of the Democratic Party that does not fight unequivocally against half its constituents’ being stripped of ownership of their own bodies and lives. This issue represents everything Democrats purport to stand for. To legislatively oppose abortion is to be, at best, indifferent to the disenfranchisement, suffering and possibly even the death of women. At worst it is to revel in those things, to believe them fundamental to the natural order. Where, exactly, on that spectrum is Luján comfortable placing his party?

There’s yet another voice warning Democrats that they’d better “unite and move left.” Or, women could go ahead and break away from the Democrats and form their own political party — we’re good either way.

Abortion is liberty. Yes, please run on that concept in 2018, you'll do great. — Roger the Shrubber (@NotSoSmartAleck) August 2, 2017

Yeah, that's what Patrick Henry meant for the future when he shouted, "Give me liberty or give me death" Abortion means death, not liberty. — LisaCarole (@LisaCarole1) August 2, 2017

Liberty for who exactly? — Rex Duplichan (@RexDuplichan) August 2, 2017

Except for the life you are taking. It is not even close to Liberty. — Swan Dad (@swan931) August 2, 2017

You're literally ending a human life. Try not to frame your defense of it w/ a word like liberty. — Joey Solomon (@hmsromano) August 2, 2017

This is the stupidest thing I have ever read. — Dominic hunt (@DomhDominic) August 2, 2017

My reply @NRO to this appalling NYT column: Anyone who says "abortion is liberty" should not be taken seriously. https://t.co/vTk0C6W3Bj https://t.co/H005IJdcGM — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 2, 2017

Its certainly not liberty for the child disposed of as medical waste or sold as spare parts. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) August 2, 2017

Move left & the center will follow or lose? Don't think so. U keep moving left and become even more irrelevant. — PolarJ (@ThePolarJ) August 2, 2017

* * *

Related: