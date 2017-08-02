Rep. Ben Ray Luján, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said this week that Democrats would be open to funding the campaigns of pro-life candidates — which led Rosie O’Donnell to suggest that women should form their own political party if the DCCC followed through.

Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards also weighed in on Twitter, reminding Democrats that “the future is female” and threatening to hold accountable any politician who considers access to legal abortion negotiable.

The hits keep coming, with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeting Wednesday afternoon that Democrats don’t have to compromise on abortion (sorry, “women’s health”) to turn the tables in 2018.

Perhaps the most astounding statement yet, though, appeared in the New York Times Wednesday.

Lindy West, who famously quit Twitter in January after deeming it “unusable for anyone but trolls, robots and dictators” (but not the New York Times, apparently), declared in an op-ed, “Abortion is liberty.”

… I get it. I am desperate and afraid as well. I am prepared to make leviathan compromises to pull us back from that brink. But there is no recognizable version of the Democratic Party that does not fight unequivocally against half its constituents’ being stripped of ownership of their own bodies and lives. This issue represents everything Democrats purport to stand for.

To legislatively oppose abortion is to be, at best, indifferent to the disenfranchisement, suffering and possibly even the death of women. At worst it is to revel in those things, to believe them fundamental to the natural order. Where, exactly, on that spectrum is Luján comfortable placing his party?

There’s yet another voice warning Democrats that they’d better “unite and move left.” Or, women could go ahead and break away from the Democrats and form their own political party — we’re good either way.

