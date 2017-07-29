The attendance numbers and influence demonstrated by the organizers of the Women’s March will never come close to the bar set in January. On the plus side, there are only so many sharks to jump, so paring down the organization to a handful of die-hards is a good logistical move.

The Women’s March dunked on itself this month when it, along with many progressives, freaked out over an NRA spot featuring both Dana Loesch and news footage of leftists rioting in the streets and on college campuses.

The Women’s March organized a march on the NRA’s headquarters and also demanded that the spot be taken down immediately. We suspected they weren’t big supporters of the Second Amendment, but they don’t seem to have much respect for the First Amendment either.

Now, with failed attempts at both full and “skinny” repeal of Obamacare in the rear view mirror, the Women’s March reminds us that health care is a human right and always has been … even before there were doctors and hospitals, surely.

True yesterday. True today. True tomorrow. True always. pic.twitter.com/hpc9BNzWF6 — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 28, 2017

Based on the time stamps, it appears the Women’s March posted that declaration only a few hours after Charlie Gard’s parents announced he had passed away after being denied permission to bring Charlie to the United States for an experimental treatment.

Narrator: it's not True yesterday. True today. True tomorrow. True always. https://t.co/2WaICWWdl9 — chelsea marrie (@cemarrie) July 29, 2017

Narrator: It has never been true. https://t.co/3sbfOatC2a — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) July 29, 2017

Not true. Ever. No right requires something from another. None. Zero. Zip. Nada. — del (@d__el) July 29, 2017

It is not a human right if you have to get it from someone else. — Shawn D Cooper ن (@croamagna) July 29, 2017

We are endowed by our creator with…the right to force people to give us things? — David Pecchia (@dpecchia) July 29, 2017

The constitution…that says nothing of the sort…

True yesterday, true today, true tomorrow #facts https://t.co/pLkQJS6cxY — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) July 29, 2017

LIFE is a human right. Why won’t you march for THAT? https://t.co/8wc9hlv1Hw — HlthCareDataWonk ☕️ (@Ohmaar1) July 29, 2017

Please explain this to Charlie Gard's family. https://t.co/mP6Bejqxwv — Mark Jennings (@mark_law_jen) July 29, 2017

You don't have a right to someone else's labor. True yesterday. True today. True tomorrow. True always. https://t.co/dHYgoiDjEb — Vinny Caprino (@VCaprino89) July 29, 2017

No, it's not. It's a service. — Will Marsee (@RoscoenOtis) July 29, 2017

LOL! It’s not. But you try to MAKE doctors treat you….I’ll wait. — Colonel Potter (@laurakfillault) July 29, 2017

You have the right to choose which healthcare plan you want. A right is something you choose, not something that the Govt. decides for you https://t.co/iLaXZ75d1S — Kendrick of Politics (@SenKalvaitis) July 29, 2017

Except that it isn't. Otherwise, good job. — Noxious News (@NoxiousNews) July 29, 2017

