The attendance numbers and influence demonstrated by the organizers of the Women’s March will never come close to the bar set in January. On the plus side, there are only so many sharks to jump, so paring down the organization to a handful of die-hards is a good logistical move.

The Women’s March dunked on itself this month when it, along with many progressives, freaked out over an NRA spot featuring both Dana Loesch and news footage of leftists rioting in the streets and on college campuses.

The Women’s March organized a march on the NRA’s headquarters and also demanded that the spot be taken down immediately. We suspected they weren’t big supporters of the Second Amendment, but they don’t seem to have much respect for the First Amendment either.

Now, with failed attempts at both full and “skinny” repeal of Obamacare in the rear view mirror, the Women’s March reminds us that health care is a human right and always has been … even before there were doctors and hospitals, surely.

Based on the time stamps, it appears the Women’s March posted that declaration only a few hours after Charlie Gard’s parents announced he had passed away after being denied permission to bring Charlie to the United States for an experimental treatment.

