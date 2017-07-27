Let’s face it: Rolling Stone said what every American was thinking when it asked on its cover why dreamy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can’t be our president. He’s no Barack Obama, but it seems Trudeau can almost always be found doing something awesome, like building pillow forts in his office and sporting Ramadan-themed rainbow socks to the Toronto Pride Parade.

Meanwhile, we’re stuck with Donald Trump, who — get this — thinks he can just donate his salary and be appreciated for it. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday that the president would be donating his second-quarter salary — $100,000 — to the Department of Education, where it will pay for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) camp for kids.

We’re not sure if the press gave the president slightly less flak on account of his donation, the usual amount, or perhaps even an extra helping to shame him for being so damn cheap.

The point being …?

That’ll teach the president to donate his salary to a STEM camp for kids.

The press will be asking the questions, thanks.

