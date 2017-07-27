Let’s face it: Rolling Stone said what every American was thinking when it asked on its cover why dreamy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can’t be our president. He’s no Barack Obama, but it seems Trudeau can almost always be found doing something awesome, like building pillow forts in his office and sporting Ramadan-themed rainbow socks to the Toronto Pride Parade.

Meanwhile, we’re stuck with Donald Trump, who — get this — thinks he can just donate his salary and be appreciated for it. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday that the president would be donating his second-quarter salary — $100,000 — to the Department of Education, where it will pay for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) camp for kids.

NEW: White House says Pres. Trump to donate $100,000, the second quarter of his salary, to the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/KLkdaAritv — ABC News (@ABC) July 26, 2017

We’re not sure if the press gave the president slightly less flak on account of his donation, the usual amount, or perhaps even an extra helping to shame him for being so damn cheap.

Trump donating $100,000 to the Department of Education, WH announces. His budget calls for a $9 billion cut. — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 26, 2017

Trump's donation to Dept of Education: $100,000. Spending cut to education in Trump's proposed 2018 budget: $9,200,000,000. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 26, 2017

The point being …?

Thanks for mentioning. His salary donation isn't even a drop in the bucket. — Paula Gordon (@PaulaG60) July 26, 2017

$100K/50.4 million students = $0.00198 per student x 24 students = $0.0476 for my classroom. Wonder if they will round up to $0.05? — rheateach (@rheateach) July 26, 2017

@SHSanders45 He cut over 9 BILLION from their budget….Tell him he can eat that 100k and the American people hope he chokes on it. — Piper (@JustcallmePiper) July 26, 2017

How much Trump is making out of the office of the presidency to suit himself is way more than $100K! That's like pissing in the ocean. — The Independent (@thinkerdamous) July 26, 2017

Trumpers will defend these cuts. Why wouldn't they? Most never made it past high school. — MechaChingon (@dikardo08) July 26, 2017

He treats all of us as if we had the same average IQ as his supporters. We can do the math. — SH Moron (@tyderium) July 27, 2017

That's so he can claim it as a charitable deduction…disgusting! — Dustin (@DustyLee2016) July 27, 2017

Glad that was pointed out yesterday. Dangle a little "girls in STEM" party like we're doing something radical. — Anne Bryant (@sci_teacher117) July 27, 2017

Making a Mockery of America ! — OJO (@AwareCitizen67) July 26, 2017

better idea: why doesn't every teacher in America send Trump the bill for their classroom supplies, food & clothing for students& books — JL Sherman (@jsherman39) July 26, 2017

😒 Let's take everything he owns, & give him a $100k home in the middle of nowhere. Maybe that'll put things in perspective for him. — We, the People (@ofbyforthepeop1) July 27, 2017

The dumbing down of America benefits him and his ilk. They're easier to lie to and steal from. — Betty Draper (@NewBettyDraper) July 27, 2017

A man has his gang rob your home. While walking away he turns & tosses you a nickle to help you out. @POTUS donates to Dept. of Education. — Jim of Pennsyltucky (@jimdigs) July 26, 2017

That's like a rapist throwing his victim a crisp new $5 bill right before he runs away… — Sebastian (@sebulia1) July 27, 2017

Trump donating his salary to the Department of Education is like someone giving you a dollar after they mugged you. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) July 26, 2017

That’ll teach the president to donate his salary to a STEM camp for kids.

What was your donation Peter? Nothing??? — Debi 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@new_debis) July 27, 2017

The press will be asking the questions, thanks.

