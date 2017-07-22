We’ve gone on about this before, but it doesn’t seem as though it will ever be resolved. There’s a reason we operate on essentially a two-party system: because American citizens tend to hold very different beliefs about the government and its role in citizens’ everyday lives.

Take health insurance, for example. If you don’t believe the government is compelled by the Constitution to provide it, you’re free to purchase it on the open market. However, things get a bit more complicated when you think the government should get into the insurance business: then you end up with awkward baby steps like Obamacare, in which the government mandates that you have health insurance and fines you if you don’t.

Maybe it’s just us, but of those two scenarios, being forced by the government to purchase health insurance doesn’t sound like the one based on “freedom.” But that’s where we are: hundreds of millions now seem to believe freedom can only be realized when the government provides all and eliminates personal responsibility.

Take, for example, Andy Slavitt, who was brought in to fix healthcare.gov after it rolled off the assembly line broken and inoperative. He wants the word “freedom” itself back, damn it!

See? If you don’t enjoy the freedom you used to have now that you’re old, it’s not the aging progress to blame — it’s the GOP. Hell, you’d never grow old and never die if Republicans would just stop obstructing the progressive agenda.

It reminds us of Rep. Nancy Pelosi going on about “job lock,” and promising that once Obamacare was the law of the land, no one would have to work a job they didn’t want to just to keep their health insurance … everyone could be an artist or a  photographer or a filmmaker! Except that didn’t happen.

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman is way smarter than we could ever hope to be, though, and he’s on board. Obamacare equals freedom; repealing it would be taking freedom from the sick, poor, and old.

But first, read this response:

That quote about “unfreedom” is from Indian economist Amartya Sen, though you’d be forgiven if you’d thought it was newspeak lifted straight from Orwell’s “1984.”

OK, here’s the thread, and it’s chock full of charges of misogyny, making us miss Obama and every single one of his cronies even less were that possible.

Hold up … lies? Like promising the full text of bills like Obamacare would be posted online for public comment for five full days before a vote? Or best of all, PolitiFact’s Lie of the Year, aka, “If you like your plan, you can keep it.”

Sorry, what was that? Something about an obsession with keeping Planned Parenthood funded with taxpayer money?

Again, who’s obsessed with keeping Planned Parenthood funded to the tune of around a half-billion a year of taxpayer money?

Yep, bullying, lying, and misogyny … way to argue the specifics of the legislation at hand so that the public can decide if it wants more of the brand of “freedom” offered by Democrats.

Honestly, are there any grown-ups anywhere in Washington, D.C. or the newsrooms of New York City? We’d love to talk to one.

