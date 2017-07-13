After a group of female reporters shared that they had been denied entrance to the Speaker’s lobby on a hot day because of their sleeveless dresses, word quickly spread that Speaker Paul Ryan’s “new” dress code (which had been in effect under the former Speaker as well) was the equivalent of “white Sharia,” with male politicians requiring women to dress like fictional handmaids because they couldn’t be held accountable for their actions were they to see uncovered female arms.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, showing no self-awareness whatsoever, praised Ryan for updating the dress code. Pelosi might want to hold off, though, until she finds out just how far Ryan is going to go in modernizing the dress code for men.

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, we’ve been told, has been wanting to wear his male romper — aka the RompHim, 2017’s hottest fashion trend — on the House floor. Banks was too shy to bring it up, so Sen. Todd Young stepped up to make Banks’ wishes known.

Glad @SpeakerRyan is modernizing the dress code. Hopefully my friend @RepJimBanks can finally wear his RompHim on the floor. pic.twitter.com/SSl8FgE9f3 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) July 13, 2017

Young took some flak for spending precious seconds of the people’s time on a joke, but at least it was new. People still don’t seem to get that “the Ryan rule” about sleeveless dresses wasn’t his creation.

This is Ryan's new "modern" dress code outfit for women in the house, in keeping with modern day GOP values. pic.twitter.com/pUvPTkeU6c — IKnowMyNameisSteven (@hobojoe_junkpan) July 13, 2017

Yes, thanks … literally hundreds of people already posted exactly the same thing a week ago.

Careful what you ask for the @TheDemocrats will be sporting romps soon enough — Christ Biker 4 Life (@christBikerLife) July 13, 2017

To be honest, you know who’s into the RompHim? BlackLivesMatter activist DeRay Mckesson, who’s been rocking them all summer. If his blue vest can make it into Hollywood blockbusters, this is bound to be next.

I've gotta get a RompHim one of these days. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 22, 2017

I do have to find a RompHim that works with the vest, thoughts? — deray mckesson (@deray) June 22, 2017

He wasn’t kidding, and the blue vest works pretty well with the pink RompHim, not to mention the paint splatter RompHim.

