David Brooks was given a lot of grief on social media Tuesday after starting a column with an anecdote about taking a friend “with only a high school degree” to a gourmet sandwich shop where every item had a cryptic name. He did have a point to make about today’s college-educated adults having become “devastatingly good” at keeping others’ kids from joining the ranks of the privileged, though.

So while Vox is concerned that more and more Republicans think colleges and universities are having a negative impact on the nation, it might cheer them up to know that high school graduates in Wisconsin might pick up some valuable gun safety skills they could pass along to professors freaked out over concealed carry on campus.

Speaking of freaking out, the particularly gun shy should know both the offering and taking of gun safety classes would be an elective.

Guns.com reports:

[State Rep. Ken] Skowronski’s measure would direct state education officials to work with various organizations to construct curriculum on firearm safety to be delivered by trained instructors. Classes would be optional, both for school districts to implement and for students to take. In a nod to safety, no live ammunition would be allowed in class. Wisconsin’s Scholastic Clay Target Program is extremely popular in the state. The program saw over 1,400 from 62 teams attend the state championship in January and 400 Wisconsin athletes are attending the WCTP Nationals in Ohio this week, which in turn is a pipeline for Olympic shotgun competitors.

Of course, the second one of those “various organizations” helping construct the curriculum is found to have any ties to the NRA, opponents will waste no time opposing gun safety training.

There could even be a history component with classroom discussion of President Barack Obama’s prolific skeet shooting skills.

