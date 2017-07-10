It was just a couple of weeks ago that Seattle began seeing some hard numbers come in reflecting the effect of the city’s adoption of a $15 an hour minimum wage. Not that everybody with a basic understanding of economics told them so, but low-wage workers’ earnings appear to have dropped by $1,500 a year, and the $15 minimum hasn’t even been fully phased in yet — maybe that’s when everybody starts making money.

Never fear: Seattle’s City Council has come to the rescue, on Monday approving a new income tax on high-earning residents, many of whom are probably considering life as former Seattle residents.

The vote is considered a test case because, as KING 5 in Seattle reports, the Washington state constitution includes a uniformity provision that states “taxes need to be uniform upon the same class of property.” Because the court ruled in the 1930s that income is property, the city’s tax on high earners wouldn’t be legal unless the State Supreme Court reinterpreted the law.

KING 5 adds that, under the ordinance, “wealthy residents would pay a 2.25 percent tax on income in excess of $250,000 for individuals and in excess of $500,000 for married couples who file taxes jointly.”

Council member and proud socialist Kshama Sawant now has checked off the second of three goals, the third of which is “housing justice.”

Eventually the minimum wage and the high-earner income tax will be raised so that everyone ends up with the same amount of money, right?

