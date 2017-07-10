It was just a couple of weeks ago that Seattle began seeing some hard numbers come in reflecting the effect of the city’s adoption of a $15 an hour minimum wage. Not that everybody with a basic understanding of economics told them so, but low-wage workers’ earnings appear to have dropped by $1,500 a year, and the $15 minimum hasn’t even been fully phased in yet — maybe that’s when everybody starts making money.

Never fear: Seattle’s City Council has come to the rescue, on Monday approving a new income tax on high-earning residents, many of whom are probably considering life as former Seattle residents.

Rally ahead of city council vote on proposed Seattle income tax on high earners. Expected to serve as test case before State Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/KG8nCNzK69 — Natalie Brand (@NatalieBrandK5) July 10, 2017

Packed council chambers ahead of expected passage of Seattle city income tax on high earners ordinance. pic.twitter.com/xsbE97CSou — Natalie Brand (@NatalieBrandK5) July 10, 2017

Seattle Raging Grannies serenade the city council during public comment ahead of city income tax on high earners vote. pic.twitter.com/FibnRJgS3s — Natalie Brand (@NatalieBrandK5) July 10, 2017

Vote happening now: 9-0 to pass Seattle income tax on higher earners proposal. Council chamber crowd erupts in cheers. pic.twitter.com/aKjK7pi4oL — Natalie Brand (@NatalieBrandK5) July 10, 2017

The vote is considered a test case because, as KING 5 in Seattle reports, the Washington state constitution includes a uniformity provision that states “taxes need to be uniform upon the same class of property.” Because the court ruled in the 1930s that income is property, the city’s tax on high earners wouldn’t be legal unless the State Supreme Court reinterpreted the law.

KING 5 adds that, under the ordinance, “wealthy residents would pay a 2.25 percent tax on income in excess of $250,000 for individuals and in excess of $500,000 for married couples who file taxes jointly.”

Council member and proud socialist Kshama Sawant now has checked off the second of three goals, the third of which is “housing justice.”

Today our movement won another victory, forcing Council to #TaxTheRich. Onward to #RentControl & housing justice! When we fight, we win! pic.twitter.com/pFTxZDcuCi — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) July 10, 2017

Sawant slams both Republican and Democratic state administrations for failing to pass more progressive taxes. — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) July 10, 2017

Sawant: "Rather than hold our breath and wait for them to make a change, we have built our own movement." — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) July 10, 2017

On impending legal fight, Sawant says courts are "subject to public pressure" just like politicians — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) July 10, 2017

Sawant cites abortion rights, marriage equality, "the courts had to follow mass movements." — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) July 10, 2017

Sawant: "We will pack the courtrooms to make clear we no longer support this system of overburdening the poor." — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) July 10, 2017

Eventually the minimum wage and the high-earner income tax will be raised so that everyone ends up with the same amount of money, right?

