It wasn’t even a month ago that David “Iowahawk” Burge gave Vox a great suggestion for one of those guides to talking to family members about politics over the holidays that were so fashionable during the Obama years. How about a piece on talking down your crazy Bernie Bro of an uncle from doing something violent?

Since a Bernie Sanders volunteer opened fire on Republicans in Alexandria, two men have been arrested outside Sen. Jeff Flake’s office in Tucson, one of whom allegedly told a staffer that protesters like them were going to “solve the Republican problem” by getting “better aim” than the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise.

Add to that batch Robert William Simet, a Nebraska man who was arrested by the FBI Friday after allegedly telling employees at an Iowa motorcycle shop Wednesday that he “could kill” Sen. Joni Ernst at an event where she was scheduled to speak Saturday. Simet reportedly said that “everybody in the government needs to be killed off” but mentioned Ernst and the event specifically.

Put their mug shots together, and that guide to talking to that crazy uncle of yours makes even more sense. Funny, though: when MoveOn.org and Robert B. Reich put together their holiday video for last Christmas, they were concerned about dealing with “your right-wing Uncle Bob.”  It turns out it was left-wing Uncle Nutjob they should have been keeping an eye on the whole time.

We understand some members of the media thought that silly wrestling GIF was some sort of incitement of violence against the press, but come on: something had to have driven all of these nuts to threaten and even open fire on House and Senate Republicans … not that it seems to have been a long drive.

