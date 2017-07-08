It wasn’t even a month ago that David “Iowahawk” Burge gave Vox a great suggestion for one of those guides to talking to family members about politics over the holidays that were so fashionable during the Obama years. How about a piece on talking down your crazy Bernie Bro of an uncle from doing something violent?

Since a Bernie Sanders volunteer opened fire on Republicans in Alexandria, two men have been arrested outside Sen. Jeff Flake’s office in Tucson, one of whom allegedly told a staffer that protesters like them were going to “solve the Republican problem” by getting “better aim” than the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise.

Add to that batch Robert William Simet, a Nebraska man who was arrested by the FBI Friday after allegedly telling employees at an Iowa motorcycle shop Wednesday that he “could kill” Sen. Joni Ernst at an event where she was scheduled to speak Saturday. Simet reportedly said that “everybody in the government needs to be killed off” but mentioned Ernst and the event specifically.

Omaha man arrested for claiming he "could kill" Sen. Joni Ernst https://t.co/QH9ToruOMz pic.twitter.com/4wn9W9ilWe — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 8, 2017

Put their mug shots together, and that guide to talking to that crazy uncle of yours makes even more sense. Funny, though: when MoveOn.org and Robert B. Reich put together their holiday video for last Christmas, they were concerned about dealing with “your right-wing Uncle Bob.” It turns out it was left-wing Uncle Nutjob they should have been keeping an eye on the whole time.

Maybe Vox needs to run some "how to talk to your angry resistance uncle" talking points this Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/OWjDw8No5l — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2017

Maybe the FBI should start investigating https://t.co/FXeRW1zhuu — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2017

We understand some members of the media thought that silly wrestling GIF was some sort of incitement of violence against the press, but come on: something had to have driven all of these nuts to threaten and even open fire on House and Senate Republicans … not that it seems to have been a long drive.

"How to talk to your angry Uncle out of mass-shooting Congressmen during Thanksgiving." — 🐸BostonDave👌 (@BostonDaveOH) July 8, 2017

I'm thinking a placemat would be nice. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) July 8, 2017

"How to Resist without being a violent nutbag." — Gomes (@GomesBolt) July 8, 2017

Step 1. Do not place sharp knives at their setting. — Ron Moss (@ron_ronaldmoss) July 8, 2017

I'm thinking they all ate the brown acid at Woodstock. — F. F. Winkel (@M240H) July 8, 2017

Why do I have a feeling there's some 30-something with some childhood trauma from these uncles. Nature's way of saying don't touch. — Phil Mcgurckin (@cocoa_glenn) July 8, 2017

Can you pick out the only two sane Uncles amongst the Angry Resistance Uncles? Hint: #Bushwackers #LukaAndButch pic.twitter.com/ajKJ1sFaWO — ChrisPaulRoney (@ChrisPaulRoney) July 8, 2017

Evil twins to Nick Nolte, John Goodman, Bruce Dern and George Carlin? — Russ Johnson (@RussJohnsonMD) July 8, 2017

Grooming tips wouldn't be out of line either — ClenchdFistofPopehat (@Popehat) July 8, 2017

They look like the homeless guys at the public library. — Jacque (@Jajngn) July 8, 2017

They all look like Bernie. — ✪ realDeal ✪ (@NoMoreRomney) July 8, 2017

Hey, take that back!

Definitely target the Bernie supporters, as well… pic.twitter.com/TIJKXEvdnY — Dr Drewster (@DrDrewMann) July 8, 2017

Most disturbing thing: if you photo-morph these 3 guys you get me — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2017

