“Republicans pounce …” is almost always a giveaway that a Democrat has done something stupid and the reporter covering the story would rather write about anything else. In this case it’s totally justified, though; The Hill is reporting that the Democratic Party is trying to figure out Hillary Clinton’s role in the 2018 midterm elections, and yes, “Republicans are ready to pounce.”

Clinton wants to play a role in the Democrats' 2018 campaign https://t.co/ZCAqldbbVF pic.twitter.com/xBY4pNrMFR — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2017

Then why aren't they 50 points ahead already? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) July 8, 2017

There is much to the story yet, other than 1) Hillary Clinton wants to help and 2) no one’s sure what that’s going to mean. Clinton could certainly help by talking several long walks in the woods during campaign season, but none of the sources who spoke with The Hill was willing to say that out loud.

One possibility is that Clinton will hit the campaign trail in those reasonably “safe” areas where she roundly defeated Donald Trump in 2016. What could go wrong there?

AS A REPUBLICAN – YES PLEASE!!! — KennyGee (@KennyGGee) July 8, 2017

Hopefully with Pelosi in tow https://t.co/BgFyQ4GU7L — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) July 8, 2017

She hasn't helped enough? — greenmile82 (@jcoff316) July 8, 2017

Please please please let her be VERY prominently featured in '18. Can't stop laughing. #giftkeepsgiving — Big Impact Podcast (@BigImpactPod) July 9, 2017

They should put her in charge of their IT dept — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) July 8, 2017

She's offered to set up the data server in her bathroom. https://t.co/NWu1eRittQ — Connie Hair (@ConnieHair) July 8, 2017

Do they need an email shredder? — Deplorable SCPO USN (@supersenior76) July 9, 2017

I can hear Ricky Bobby now…"Thank you, baby Jesus". https://t.co/EvnTsJM2Ad — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 8, 2017

Please do this @TheDemocrats, I really would like to win in 2018 as well https://t.co/r8fzHZNiRp — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 8, 2017

Good news for the GOP. https://t.co/d0x4Vli50j — JWF (@JammieWF) July 8, 2017

Genius, they'll need someone to go out and blame everyone else for the losses. — AltMiddle (@Stevenwoolery) July 8, 2017

Lol please please help them. The insulting voters part is most effective. pic.twitter.com/OoOjbRAENl — Happy Trump Voter (@ThankYouTrump3) July 9, 2017

Hillary Clinton is like an annoying pop-up that no matter how many times you hit 'ignore' it keeps coming back. https://t.co/iq06doP9c8 — MJ (@morganisawizard) July 8, 2017

The role of the albatross. https://t.co/sFYT71TQML — Justin Gleason (@Justin__Gleason) July 9, 2017

Hillary is just like Norma Desmond the aging silent screen actress in the movie Sunset Boulevard. She is too dense to exit stage "left". — Red Pencil (@RedPencilEditor) July 8, 2017

LOLOKAY. Gammy MeeMaw™ is really an expert at losing, so please trot the old horse out again #ItsHerTurnAgainhttps://t.co/2KSmQNNzgX — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) July 8, 2017

Awesome, let her. Maybe Maxine Waters can be her running mate? — Michael Irwin (@michaelirwin57) July 8, 2017

* * *

Related: