“Republicans pounce …” is almost always a giveaway that a Democrat has done something stupid and the reporter covering the story would rather write about anything else. In this case it’s totally justified, though; The Hill is reporting that the Democratic Party is trying to figure out Hillary Clinton’s role in the 2018 midterm elections, and yes, “Republicans are ready to pounce.”

There is much to the story yet, other than 1) Hillary Clinton wants to help and 2) no one’s sure what that’s going to mean. Clinton could certainly help by talking several long walks in the woods during campaign season, but none of the sources who spoke with The Hill was willing to say that out loud.

One possibility is that Clinton will hit the campaign trail in those reasonably “safe” areas where she roundly defeated Donald Trump in 2016. What could go wrong there?

