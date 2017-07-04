It’s already been proved that it’s OK to enjoy Independence Day if you’re white and, obviously, not a member of the Trump administration. Might as well add each and every member of the GOP to that group while we’re at it.

Sen. Ben Sasse, for example, tweeted an anecdote about the fireworks at his place.

Wife to me/son: Why are u 2 in the street without shirts! Us: Cuz we're blowing stuff up.

(duh) Her:Tell me when it's time to go to the ER — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 4, 2017

must be nice to not have to worry about health care when you're being reckless with explosives 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Amanda 🌹 (@awalla_) July 4, 2017

It must have been nice before everyone in the country lost their damn minds. Sasse was good enough to share a pro-tip, though, that everyone should pass along to friends and loved ones.

Oh for heaven's sakes…

You'll be happier if you stop making everything about politics — We were talking about firecrackers with our kids https://t.co/9nu4Mwfyjo — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 4, 2017

I'm here for the replies — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 4, 2017

Aren't we all? Just woke up from a freedom nap — Julie Fredrickson (@AlmostMedia) July 4, 2017

New rule, effective immediately: no more talk or tweets about holidays, firecrackers, kids, family … anything … until … we’re not sure, exactly. Obamacare was a start, sure, but until government sees to it that no one has to worry about sickness or injury ever again, there’s nothing else to talk about, is there?

This is not just politics. There are ppl w/ pre-existing conditions who don't have the luxury of just forgetting about healthcare for a day. — Colin G. West (@ColinGWest) July 4, 2017

What you do in the name of politics actually affects policy, which in turn drastically affects our lives. So yeah. — Jessie (@pearls_andspurs) July 4, 2017

Glad you are having a good 4th with the fam, but some of our families will lose healthcare and we're not the ones who made that political. — Southmouthinchi (@Southmouthinchi) July 4, 2017

Privilege, Senator. Your wealth, security, and position frees you from the severe worries of so many "regular" Americans. — ToomeyMemes (@ToomeyMemes) July 4, 2017

Senator, imagine someone trying to pay for a sick kid's care right now. Then they see you, taking that care away, goofing around. — David Gunton (@DavGun10) July 4, 2017

I'd be happier if I didn't have to worry about health care being taken away from my aging mother… — Pnut (@PnutEnvee) July 4, 2017

I have to say, Senator, when politics is about about something as essential to our lives as health care, everything is about politics. — Dan Abrams (@TheDanAbrams) July 4, 2017

You're missing the point. Healthcare should not be political, but guaranteed for all. — Philip Dangler (@phildangler) July 4, 2017

It's sad that people have to beg you to pay attention and care about their lives/health, but here we are. — alsosusieq2 (@alsosusieq2) July 4, 2017

In fairness, you're a sitting Senator who's gonna cast a vote to take health ins frm 22MM ppl & resulting in tens of thousands of deaths… — Matthew Van Dyk (@mattvandyk) July 4, 2017

…soooooo, yeah, it's all about politics all the time. The fact that you wanna reprieve from it is kinda too bad. — Matthew Van Dyk (@mattvandyk) July 4, 2017

We’re hearing a pretty equal spread of tens of thousands of deaths and millions; there seems to be some confusion out there.

When politics is life or death, not everyone has the luxury of taking breaks from worrying about it. — V (@MorsAutVictoria) July 4, 2017

The personal is political. Learn that well. This is what you signed up for, Senator. — Jeffrey Bussmann (@jwbussmann) July 4, 2017

You have luxury of not worrying if you're going to lose your healthcare or premiums so high you can't afford it. We are afraid & stressed. — Linda Goldberg (@ChefLindaBoston) July 4, 2017

Yeah, maybe stop trying to take away healthcare from people and you'll see less of us panicking about it 24/7. Weird, huh? — AlexSinger (@AlexCSinger16) July 4, 2017

Again, it seems it’s become government’s job not only to guarantee health care for citizens, but also to somehow legislate freedom from worry and anxiety and uncertainty about the future. Independence Day seems an odd time to realize that’s why a good portion of the country wants and expects.

