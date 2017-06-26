To be fair, this is one of those cases where the headline and the tweet just don’t match. While it’s true that the Washington Post on Tuesday published a piece by Jon Ossoff under the headline, “Lessons for Democrats from the Georgia election,” the tweet the paper chose to send out was too good to resist.

Jon Ossoff op-ed: What Democrats won in Georgia https://t.co/oE3mmhm6En — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 26, 2017

"Lebron James: 'What the Cavs won in the NBA Finals'" — Daniel Kelly (@dkellyChi) June 26, 2017

“What Democrats won in Georgia” isn’t an entirely unfair question; whether they wanted it or not, they won representation by Rep. Karen Handel, so that’s something. And Ossoff got to publish an opinion piece in WaPo as a consolation prize. It’s clear he’s proud of the grass-roots campaign he ran for a district in which he doesn’t live, funded by donations from out-of-staters desperate for a win.

Essentially, Ossoff’s piece isn’t much more than a repeat of his campaign stump speech, with the “winning” found in the fact that Democrats weren’t utterly destroyed at the polls after sticking to a leftist agenda. It’s pretty much the same lesson Sally Kohn took from Ossoff’s loss on election night: maybe the Democratic party would learn to “finally give up its self-destructive obsession with centrism.”

Aside from that lesson — which we hope the Dems adopt wholeheartedly — what else did they win?

Nothing. I just saved you all the trouble of reading this. — Jason (@JasonTLouis) June 26, 2017

Grow up‼️ they won nothing but a participation trophy 🤡🤡🤡 — A. Guevara (@atinab46) June 26, 2017

The prize for the most money spent on a losing Congessional race. — Todd Cohen (@molonosoff) June 26, 2017

Whatever it was, you paid 35 million for it, you didn't win it. — Saul Alinsky (@TheRealAlinsky) June 26, 2017

They won being freed from all that money and they don't have to occupy a congressional seat. Wins all around. — Delanelo Thunders (@DeangeloThunder) June 26, 2017

The right to lose again — skipador (@Skipador) June 26, 2017

I can tell you what he didn't win. But apparently @ossoff is going to stick around forever – like @HillaryClinton — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) June 26, 2017

You lost. That means you didn't win anything. 2nd place is the first loser. You go home. You don't matter anymore. That's how it works… — Yea, I'm back… (@exmercydevil) June 26, 2017

Nothing, they won nothing !!!!! — William Endevelt (@lycanmaster) June 26, 2017

They won nothing — Don Waitt (@WaittDon) June 26, 2017

They won NOTHING. Stop it. — Gene Snyder (@genesnyder13) June 27, 2017

The answer is "nothing", man. How dense are you #trysocialism — Natalie Vee (@natdeevee) June 26, 2017

They won jack shit. And Jack left town. — Daggett D Beaver (@DaggettBeaver) June 26, 2017

The empty bag after the popcorn has been eaten?A lifetime supply of Q-tips?The yogurt from the back of fridge w/last year's sell by date? — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) June 26, 2017

Where is the actual winner's @karenhandel op-ed? — Angelo (@angelo100) June 26, 2017

* * *

Related: