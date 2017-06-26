To be fair, this is one of those cases where the headline and the tweet just don’t match. While it’s true that the Washington Post on Tuesday published a piece by Jon Ossoff under the headline, “Lessons for Democrats from the Georgia election,” the tweet the paper chose to send out was too good to resist.
Jon Ossoff op-ed: What Democrats won in Georgia https://t.co/oE3mmhm6En
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 26, 2017
"Lebron James: 'What the Cavs won in the NBA Finals'"
— Daniel Kelly (@dkellyChi) June 26, 2017
“What Democrats won in Georgia” isn’t an entirely unfair question; whether they wanted it or not, they won representation by Rep. Karen Handel, so that’s something. And Ossoff got to publish an opinion piece in WaPo as a consolation prize. It’s clear he’s proud of the grass-roots campaign he ran for a district in which he doesn’t live, funded by donations from out-of-staters desperate for a win.
Essentially, Ossoff’s piece isn’t much more than a repeat of his campaign stump speech, with the “winning” found in the fact that Democrats weren’t utterly destroyed at the polls after sticking to a leftist agenda. It’s pretty much the same lesson Sally Kohn took from Ossoff’s loss on election night: maybe the Democratic party would learn to “finally give up its self-destructive obsession with centrism.”
Aside from that lesson — which we hope the Dems adopt wholeheartedly — what else did they win?
Nothing. I just saved you all the trouble of reading this.
— Jason (@JasonTLouis) June 26, 2017
Grow up‼️ they won nothing but a participation trophy 🤡🤡🤡
— A. Guevara (@atinab46) June 26, 2017
The prize for the most money spent on a losing Congessional race.
— Todd Cohen (@molonosoff) June 26, 2017
Whatever it was, you paid 35 million for it, you didn't win it.
— Saul Alinsky (@TheRealAlinsky) June 26, 2017
They won being freed from all that money and they don't have to occupy a congressional seat. Wins all around.
— Delanelo Thunders (@DeangeloThunder) June 26, 2017
The right to lose again
— skipador (@Skipador) June 26, 2017
I can tell you what he didn't win. But apparently @ossoff is going to stick around forever – like @HillaryClinton
— DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) June 26, 2017
You lost. That means you didn't win anything. 2nd place is the first loser. You go home. You don't matter anymore. That's how it works…
— Yea, I'm back… (@exmercydevil) June 26, 2017
Nothing, they won nothing !!!!!
— William Endevelt (@lycanmaster) June 26, 2017
They won nothing
— Don Waitt (@WaittDon) June 26, 2017
They won NOTHING. Stop it.
— Gene Snyder (@genesnyder13) June 27, 2017
The answer is "nothing", man. How dense are you #trysocialism
— Natalie Vee (@natdeevee) June 26, 2017
They won jack shit. And Jack left town.
— Daggett D Beaver (@DaggettBeaver) June 26, 2017
The empty bag after the popcorn has been eaten?A lifetime supply of Q-tips?The yogurt from the back of fridge w/last year's sell by date?
— Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) June 26, 2017
Where is the actual winner's @karenhandel op-ed?
— Angelo (@angelo100) June 26, 2017
