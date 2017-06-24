First, some breaking news.

E! News has discovered a developing trend since the inauguration of President Donald Trump: it seems like every week, a celebrity is caught up in a “political firestorm,” from Stephen Colbert’s joke that Trump’s mouth was only good for being “Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster,” to Kathy Griffin’s ISIS-inspired photo shoot with a bloody replica of Trump’s severed head, to Johnny Depp amusing the audience at the Glastonbury Festival with thoughts about Trump’s assassination.

From Stephen Colbert to Kathy Griffin, it seems like a celebrity is caught up in a political firestorm every week: https://t.co/vArrWtT4RE pic.twitter.com/AXRxfTSqDw — E! News (@enews) June 24, 2017

Funny how all of those celebrity political firestorms always burn the same direction, isn’t it? And yet, when it comes to elections, out-of-town celebrities keep losing despite burning piles of money.

So, who’s up for another one of those cheaply shot and edited and light on hair and makeup (i.e., “authentic”) celebrity videos asking for your help? You know, like those super-effective spots trying to flip the Electoral College.

Seriously Jon Hamm really wants you to call your senator to defend women's health and rights. Do not deny him: https://t.co/QfYOTBYwmz — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) June 23, 2017

This time the cause is Planned Parenthood, and a whole bevy of celebrities ranging from Jennifer Lawrence to Lena Dunham to Judd Apatow to some other people we don’t recognize all share a single script showing how easy is it to use their script to call your senator.

Calling your representative to support @PPFA is easy — watch these celebs show you how pic.twitter.com/dZKY3sxhvT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 23, 2017

Yeah, no thanks. Ignorant celebs promoting infanticide aren't my thing. — Timothy Tribbett,DVM (@tntDVM) June 24, 2017

We can’t blame anyone who can’t bear to watch, but the folks at LifeNews did, and the highlight of the video is the assertion that abortion “is the most basic of all human rights.” (It’s not clear if Gloria Steinem wanted to deliver that line in particular or if the spinner needle landed on her.)

By this logic China has a better human rights record than the Republic of Ireland. https://t.co/QL4QEbsnHG — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 23, 2017

The most basic of human rights is the right to life. It's unreal we're still having to actually debate a human being's right to be born. 🙁 — Catherine Quinn (@sixdeadqueens) June 24, 2017

Being killed before birth is a basic right? — Cait Forde (@kathleenirish38) June 24, 2017

hard to imagine someone actually believes that, what is wrong with people like her ? — Alan (@W_Alan_A) June 24, 2017

Actually, LIFE is the most basic human right. — Freyja (@OffDPlantation) June 24, 2017

Well, and here I've been thinking living was the most basic human right. — Deplorable Scubamac (@Scubamac) June 24, 2017

More basic than life; I don't think so! — Reader James (@orthodoxical) June 24, 2017

"Abortion, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." I'm pretty sure I read that somewhere. — Charlie Wagner (@FuriousShepherd) June 24, 2017

I wonder if she has ever considered what would happen if that "most basic of all human rights" was exercised all the time? — Conrad Fisher (@ConradFisher) June 24, 2017

I thought it was "health care"? Preventative screening and the like? No? — mksr13 (@MargaretSR13) June 24, 2017

* * *

Related: