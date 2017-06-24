ABC News Chief Political Analyst Matthew Dowd hasn’t blocked us yet, so for now we’re still treated to the pearls of wisdom he’s finding since he left the beaten path of the two-party system and opted to become an Independent.

It’s a curious pattern for a political analyst, yet it’s becoming awfully familiar. First, float a generic platitude that a fortune cookie company might have turned down for not being edgy enough; second, give it a name like “compassionate common good capitalism” but offer no means of implementing or paying for it; and third, immediately set straight the poor fool who accuses you of being a Democrat/Republican.

On Saturday, Dowd showed how a pro touches that third-rail of abortion and lives to tell about it:

Pro-Life isn't just about being pro-birth. It is about taking care of the vulnerable in our communities at every step of life. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 24, 2017

That’s nice, although it doesn’t specify who’s taking care of the vulnerable, nor does it reflect any pro-lifer we’ve ever encountered, ever. Rather, it just seems like a nicer way of putting what is so often the pro-choice straw man argument, e.g., you pro-lifers only care about the baby until it’s born. Again, if someone can point to a book or column or tweet where a conservative endorses that view, we’d be interested to see it.

Here’s the denial bit:

Sorry Matthew. Not in Your party. #GOP has long revealed itself to be unconcerned with post-birth lives of children in need. — Westside Rocky (@samo_rocky) June 24, 2017

I am not a Republican. I am an independent. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 24, 2017

Way to set her straight about Republicans and … hey, wait a minute. All he did was declare himself an independent and disavow the rest. Hmm …

Course, pro-lifers don't believe that — Buddy Mann (@royalviking04) June 24, 2017

Many "pro-life" do not get this. — La🌴rese Prince 💕🍒 (@LaTresePrince) June 24, 2017

Not for GOP it's not. — pjeanne (@p_jeanne97) June 25, 2017

Then the GOP needs a clue-by-four — ⚡️Kathy E Gill (@kegill) June 24, 2017

It would appear that not everyone got the memo — CJ (@pnwrunnerlass) June 24, 2017

You can't currently be a supporter of the GOP and pro-life without being a complete hypocrite — Nota Republican (@YouMightBeRepub) June 24, 2017

that's why I use "anti-choice" as a moniker for so-called pro-lifers. it's more accurate. — holly_golightly (@hollyglightly00) June 24, 2017

Yeah, once you're born you are on your own. GOP and pro-life say take care of yourself, but by God don't look to us for help. — Annette Lester (@turquoise579) June 24, 2017

can't help but feel that standard disqualifies 99.9% of the GOP — Joel J. Vela (@joevera) June 24, 2017

Tell that to evangelical Christian conservatives, Matt. They are not listening to that message even slightly. — MT from CC (@MTfromCC) June 24, 2017

Pro birth until their born. After birth not so much. Especially if born female or black. — alwaysdad. (@MandelsteinPaul) June 24, 2017

Totally agree and the term "Pro Life" needs to be re-appropriated as a pro healthcare term. — Veronica Sawyer (@Bigfunpolitics) June 24, 2017

Funny how many "Christians" miss that little point though🙄 — Ken (@Kcieslakdc) June 24, 2017

So very true! But the extreme Pro-Life Christian radicals have ignored this concept for years. Bible clearly states to take care of others — Dawley (@hellodawley) June 24, 2017

No, it's men regulating women's bodies. — Ben Randle (@BRandleTheatre) June 24, 2017

And preventing unwanted pregnancies BEFORE they happen with access to birth control. — Bryan (@bryanmishkin) June 24, 2017

Agree with that. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 24, 2017

Surprise! A lot of conservatives agree with that as well. However, does Planned Parenthood need half-a-billion in tax money so that people have “access” to birth control? We’re pretty sure that $735,000 the organization burned on behalf of Jon Ossoff didn’t go toward condoms for his victory party.

To the GOP, pro-life is all about the vagina – what goes in it & what is birthed out of it. Beyond that, they do not care. — ❄MErider🚲 (@roadchickie) June 25, 2017

Dang, there sure is a lot of familiar pro-choice rhetoric in these replies? Is Dowd sure he’s not a Democrat? Because if he’s trying to win converts from both sides of the aisle to his third way based on the common good, some support for pro-lifers (who do care for the vulnerable) would go a long ways here.

Please define the dog whistle term "vulnerable". — Michael McDermott (@TXKnights) June 24, 2017

You've become abstract which doesn't lend clarity instead confusion. Your comments should have logical outcome versus broad interpretation — Honest Politics (@Nappy_Snitter) June 24, 2017

* * *

Related: