After a Bernie Sanders fan opened fire on Republicans practicing for a charity baseball game and put Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition, the New York Times made the most feeble of attempts to draw a parallel to the shooting of Gabby Giffords, drawing a nonexistent link between that shooting and Sarah Palin’s “violent rhetoric.”

The paper eventually issued a correction, but in reviving that myth, the New York Times managed to remind Americans once again how overblown that claim of “violent rhetoric” from the GOP really was.

Fast-forward to today, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is posting videos of herself calling the Senate’s health care reform bill “blood money” that will pay for tax cuts with American lives. Politicians were supposed to rise above that sort of hyperbolic scare talk, but Warren? She persisted.

So how seriously is anyone supposed to take her complaint about having to explain over and over to the GOP what it is that Planned Parenthood does when she just delivered a lecture on blood money?

Elizabeth Warren to the Senate: “I am sick of coming down to the Senate floor to explain to Republicans what Planned Parenthood does.” pic.twitter.com/NxI5XX2Luz — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 22, 2017

If she’s so sick of coming down to the Senate floor to explain what goes on at Planned Parenthood, maybe she should have a seat and let someone else take a turn? Plenty volunteered.

Kill unborn children, and disproportionately minorities and women. We know. https://t.co/MW8juEY2XW — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 22, 2017

We know what it does, lady. We saw the videos. — rockmom✝ (@rockmom) June 22, 2017

No one needs to hear it from her. Videos of PP doctors/admin and ex-PP workers is speaks for itself. — R Baz (@shamgarbrown) June 22, 2017

Kill babies? — Colorado Natsoc (@Evann274) June 22, 2017

Kills human beings….pretty fucking simple. — DailyPlanet (@Daily_Planet_1) June 22, 2017

Murders babies? Y'all need some more schooling. — JMo 👸🏼 (@xojmo) June 22, 2017

We know what PP does; murders babies for profit. Warren knows what it does, too -but being the intellectually dishonest ghoul that she is… — Patrick Dennehy (@PD_ThePinSeeker) June 22, 2017

They kill babies and use a half a billion in taxpayers $ as a Democrat slush fund pic.twitter.com/NDy2OmnPJt — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) June 22, 2017

We know what they do and it's awful and unspeakable. Also Warren doing this is #WhyTrumpWon — Jeremy Stein (@Steinmeister85) June 22, 2017

PP performs less than 2% of all cancer screenings for women, even less pap tests, and 0 mammograms. But they perform 31% of all abortions. — Katan177 (@Katan177) June 22, 2017

So Planned Parenthood does more than just perform abortions; for instance …

yeah, they kill babies and give money to carpet bag politicians… — reggie mcveggie (@reggiemcveggie) June 22, 2017

……and they just gave almost $1m to a failed candidate in Georgia. Seems more like a money laundering outfit for the DNC. — Derek Brigden (@DerekBrigden) June 22, 2017

Obviously Ossoff's campaign was more important than women's health to Planned Parenthood — Michael Gray (@graywolf) June 22, 2017

Tax revenues are collected. Tax revenue goes PP. PP donates said tax revenues to democrat party. No thanks. — Danny (@danny_cdn1968) June 22, 2017

Yeah, how many times does she have to tell them that they churn out abortion and waste millions on politicking? — Kasich Fiorina (@KasichFiorina) June 22, 2017

"First of all… @PPact funnels thousands and thousands of dollars to me & my @TheDemocrats friends" —@SenWarren

Woo woo woo woo — BigChubby6Autosexual (@Live_Free_orDie) June 22, 2017

That's all fine and dandy @SenWarren but since they are financially fit to contribute funds to campaigns, then they don't need tax dollars. — Meaghan (@meamichol) June 22, 2017

Well we know one thing they do, they take taxpayer money and give it to Democratic politicians. It's money laundering — staugy (@staugy) June 22, 2017

Kills babies,fundraising arm of DNC,provide birthcontrol which can be replicated in clinics where they dont advocate and provide abortions — DogGone (@HardlyApathetic) June 22, 2017

Abortions

Baby Parts

Democrat Donations

Lamborghinis — ▲Christøpher (@cdwillett66) June 22, 2017

Maybe if you didn't get it so goddamned wrong or attempt gaslighting via differing semantics you wouldn't have to, chief. — Robert Rigel (@NightmarEclipse) June 22, 2017

* * *

Related: