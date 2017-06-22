After a Bernie Sanders fan opened fire on Republicans practicing for a charity baseball game and put Rep. Steve Scalise in critical condition, the New York Times made the most feeble of attempts to draw a parallel to the shooting of Gabby Giffords, drawing a nonexistent link between that shooting and Sarah Palin’s “violent rhetoric.”

The paper eventually issued a correction, but in reviving that myth, the New York Times managed to remind Americans once again how overblown that claim of “violent rhetoric” from the GOP really was.

Fast-forward to today, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren is posting videos of herself calling the Senate’s health care reform bill “blood money” that will pay for tax cuts with American lives. Politicians were supposed to rise above that sort of hyperbolic scare talk, but Warren? She persisted.

So how seriously is anyone supposed to take her complaint about having to explain over and over to the GOP what it is that Planned Parenthood does when she just delivered a lecture on blood money?

If she’s so sick of coming down to the Senate floor to explain what goes on at Planned Parenthood, maybe she should have a seat and let someone else take a turn? Plenty volunteered.

So Planned Parenthood does more than just perform abortions; for instance …

