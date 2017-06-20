Washington, D.C. and New York City seem to be locked in a battle over which city has the worst public transit system. New York seems to be winning the day, with both the New York Post and Vanity Fair publishing articles on just how bad commuting can be when relying on the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Here's how the MTA made your commute hell this morning https://t.co/yeee1w9Cov pic.twitter.com/BmQDHT1Lf9 — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) June 20, 2017

New York subway riders are now risking death to escape delayed trains https://t.co/uyj1V1HkrY — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 20, 2017

Vanity Fair included in its coverage this video that went viral earlier this month:

S/b F train stuck for over an hour w/o light and air just rolled up-passengers dripping with sweat begging to get off #mta @MTA #effedtrain pic.twitter.com/NXJ3pDJtji — Chelsea Lawrence (@chelseahbelle) June 5, 2017

So, what is Gov. Andrew Cuomo doing about it? For one, he’s adding a couple of state seats to the MTA board to give the state a clear voting majority.

Inbox: GOVERNOR CUOMO ADVANCES LEGISLATION TO GIVE STATE CONTROL OF MTA BOARD AND ADDRESS CURRENT CRISIS — Matthew Hamilton (@matt_hamilton10) June 20, 2017

BREAKING: GOV CUOMO – who already controls the MTA – IS RIDICULOUS https://t.co/49DVOTyNZv — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) June 20, 2017

Well, that escalated quickly. Cuomo uses current MTA crisis to seize control of MTA (which, for the record, he already controls). pic.twitter.com/fVWqkARFfR — Max RN (@MaxRivlinNadler) June 20, 2017

Make no mistake: @NYGovCuomo is already in charge of the @MTA. Focus should be on fixing the issues for riders and not political maneuvers—> pic.twitter.com/8GpFYQf4Jf — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) June 20, 2017

Full Cuomo release. This is CYA for bad press as much as it is real politics. He controls MTA with or without a technical Board majority. pic.twitter.com/Ajo5iiPJjT — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 20, 2017

Suddenly it makes sense why Cuomo has gotten in the way of funding the maintenance the MTA has needed for years https://t.co/kV3svvfRiz — Adam Gurri (@adamgurri) June 20, 2017

This is Cuomo trying to pretend that he has nothing to do with the MTA's problems, nothing at all, no sir! — Ed Gaillard (@EdwardGaillard) June 20, 2017

Cuomo's move to secure MTA majority is theater but also more: raising the $35 billion needed to stabilize the subways becomes his obligation — Alyssa Katz (@alykatzz) June 20, 2017

Ah, only $35 billion to stabilize the subways? There must be something in New York left to tax.

Matthew Hamilton of the Times Union last week pointed to this tweet from the governor about self-driving cars as an example of “New York Twitter in a nutshell.” This is just a small sample of the replies.

A major milestone unlocked: Today @Audi performed New York State’s first autonomous vehicle demonstration. pic.twitter.com/B5jWPgNFmH — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 13, 2017

a major milestone for all New Yorkers would be you actually caring about the subways — Max RN (@MaxRivlinNadler) June 14, 2017

FIX THE SUBWAY — Amanda Duarte (@duarteamanda) June 13, 2017

Fix the subway — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) June 14, 2017

Who the fuck cares, fix the subways! — Jeremy M (@thismyshow) June 14, 2017

I would also like to say "Fix the subway" — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 14, 2017

Fix subway instead so this morning's MTA shitshow never happens again. THANKS IN ADVANCE. — Elizabeth Lloyd (@lloyd_says) June 14, 2017

Has anyone mentioned fixing the subways yet? — Man Bartlett (@man) June 15, 2017

Great can you fix the fucking subways now — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) June 15, 2017

Please fix the subway! — Andres Jauregui (@dutchvowels) June 15, 2017

Fix the fucking subway. Note: fix does not mean "add wireless" it means "make sure we don't suffocate" — IT Superfood (@melbacoast) June 14, 2017

just brainstorming here but… WHAT IF YOU FIXED THE SUBWAY BRUH — George Mcaneny (@NYCSPEAKERRACE) June 14, 2017

FIX THE SUBWAY — Chris O'Leary (@ohhleary) June 14, 2017

You know what used to be another good way to get around without driving? THE SUBWAY. #FixTheSubway — Krissa ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@petithiboux) June 14, 2017

or you could fix the subway — Jaime Green 🦈 (@jaimealyse) June 14, 2017

A real leader would fix the subway. — baddggerr (@baddggerr1) June 14, 2017

Wow, I am so looking forward to Audi's new subway cars — [howling into void] (@jamesfacts) June 14, 2017

So when do we get the driverless subway trains other cities have had for decades? #CuomosMTA — Craig Toocheck (@ctoocheck) June 14, 2017

Hey Showboat, how about you get yourself to Penn Station and tell the throngs of irate crowds how cool your Audi is. Also, FIX THE SUBWAY. — Adam (@adamwass) June 14, 2017

Can @Audi please fix the subway since @NYGovCuomo refuses to? — alicia (@wolvus) June 14, 2017

@Audi, I know it's not your thing but maybe YOU can fix the subway? If not, while you have @NYGovCuomo's ear, tell him to do it? — Eric Cunningham (@EricCunningham) June 14, 2017

Fix 👏the👏subway👏 — make you go dream (@Yuri_Beats) June 15, 2017

FIX THE SUBWAY YOU MONSTER — me (@allinotallie) June 13, 2017

How about making headlines for fixing the NYC subway instead? — Daniela Perdomo (@danielaperdomo) June 14, 2017

Cool. Now fix the subway. — Jim_Mintzer (@Jim_Mintzer) June 14, 2017

Please fix the subway. This morning I had to choose between a mouthful of someone's hair and a noseful of someone's sweaty armpit. — Julia Kite (@juliakite) June 14, 2017

oh wow super cool FIX THE GODDAMN SUBWAY — fat earther (@sssssparkers) June 14, 2017

Andy! My man! long time no see haha. hey, I don't know if anyone has mentioned this to you yet, but fix the fuckin subway. — Caleb Headley (@Caleb_Headley) June 15, 2017

Pardon sir, might you consider fixing the subway? — Kit Burns (@AhRealMarksters) June 14, 2017

* * *

